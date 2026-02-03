Gravity Haus Expands Goes Global: Adventure Lifestyle Brand Storms into Canada with First International Property in Revelstoke, British Columbia

Colorado-based Gravity Haus hits the "Perfect 10" milestone, transforming The VRGE into a Canadian flagship for global powder seekers and mountain enthusiasts.

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus , the outdoor-lifestyle hospitality brand and management company, is officially bringing its brand and membership model across the border to the Canadian Rockies. Today, the company announced its first international expansion into the legendary terrain of Revelstoke, British Columbia, with the management and rebranding of The VRGE hotel

Gravity Haus Revelstoke

Effective February 1, 2026, Gravity Haus Revelstoke will be the 10th property in the brand's growing portfolio of iconic destinations. Positioned as the Canadian flagship, this move cements Gravity Haus' status as the premier hub for a global community of adventurers that live to ski, bike, and find chase iconic" experiences.

Gravity Haus Revelstoke represents a strategic, capital-efficient expansion for the brand, allowing for rapid entry into one of the world's most iconic powder destinations. By assuming management of an established property like The VRGE, Gravity Haus bypasses new construction timelines to deliver immediate value to its members and guests. Revelstoke's unmatched snowfall, terrain, and global appeal make it a natural fit for the brand's adventure-driven community.

"The Gravity Haus of the 'powder highway' is a shared vision that John Courtlif, CEO of ICM and owner of the hotel, and I share, " said Jim Deters, Founder and CEO of Gravity Haus. The Calgary to transcontinental highway drive-to-market has similar I-70 corridor dynamics of a large population of adventurers that drive to world-class resort destinations." Additionally, our members and the market at large are increasingly mobile and willing to travel to find the most unique and powder-filled experiences. Revelstoke checks all the boxes for our customers while laying the foundation for long-term growth in the Canadian market."

Located in one of North America's most legendary mountain towns, Revelstoke is globally renowned for its expert-level terrain, heli-skiing, and powder-seeker appeal, drawing skiers and riders from around the world. With its strong bike culture, emerging wellness scene, and tight-knit creative community, the destination aligns seamlessly with Gravity Haus' DNA: ski, bike, wellness, and community.

Under Gravity Haus management, The VRGE will be reimagined through the Gravity Haus ethos, blending elevated après culture, design-forward accommodations, wellness amenities, and gear-forward offerings tailored to modern mountain travelers. The property will deliver value to Gravity Haus members and guests while serving as a powder paradise for its community of skiers, riders, bikers, and creative professionals. This will reinforce Gravity Haus' position as a global outdoor-lifestyle hospitality brand.

"Revelstoke isn't just a resort town—it's a proving ground for serious adventurers," added Deters. "Establishing our Canadian flagship here underscores our commitment to authentic mountain communities and experiential travel at the highest level."

The Revelstoke property becomes Gravity Haus' 10th hotel, further galvanizing the brand's momentum as it expands its footprint across North America. Gravity Haus views Canada as a key long-term growth market, with additional opportunities under evaluation in other adventure-forward destinations.

Further details on The VRGE's transition, programming, and Gravity Haus member experiences will be announced in the coming months.

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is an adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club that enables a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play, and outdoor adventures at world-class destinations in Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, California and Canada. Gravity Haus allows members and non-member guests to connect with the outdoors and each other with amenities that include recovery, fitness facilities and yoga classes, world-class gear, and curated experiences for members and guests. Traveling like a local and feeling like an insider is part of the unique experience at Gravity Haus. Learn more at www.gravityhaus.com .

