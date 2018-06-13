Gravity Oilfield Services Inc. Continues Water Infrastructure Expansion In The Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Oilfield Services Inc. ("Gravity"), a leading oilfield water midstream company, today announced the completion of two deep Ellenburger saltwater disposal wells in a core area of the Midland Basin.

The first disposal well, the "Pipeline SWD," is now accepting produced water and flowback from operators in Howard County via pipeline water gathering infrastructure. Gravity's second Ellenburger SWD, the "87 Airstrip," is anticipated to begin injection operations in June and is now accepting commitments from operators.