Gravity Oilfield Services Inc. Continues Water Infrastructure Expansion In The Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Oilfield Services Inc. ("Gravity"), a leading oilfield water midstream company, today announced the completion of two deep Ellenburger saltwater disposal wells in a core area of the Midland Basin.
The first disposal well, the "Pipeline SWD," is now accepting produced water and flowback from operators in Howard County via pipeline water gathering infrastructure. Gravity's second Ellenburger SWD, the "87 Airstrip," is anticipated to begin injection operations in June and is now accepting commitments from operators.
Philip Wright, Executive Vice President of Gravity commented, "These projects are a great example of Gravity's commitment to our E&P partners and a sign of continued demand for our differentiated business model. Gravity will continue to expand its network of produced water pipeline infrastructure in the Permian Basin as part of its integrated water management strategy, which includes significant water infrastructure, logistics and reuse capabilities."
About Gravity
Gravity Oilfield Services is a growth-oriented, Permian-focused provider of a wide range of oilfield services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, including water logistics and infrastructure solutions, portable power generation and equipment rentals and specialty production chemicals. Gravity has significant coverage density in the Permian Basin, and also benefits from a national footprint supported by facilities, operations and management personnel in several key domestic resource plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale, SCOOP/STACK, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale and Haynesville Shale, among others. More information is available at www.gvty.com.
