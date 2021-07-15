Gravity Software Adds Functionality, Expands in to Cloud ERP Market

DETROIT, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Software® (Gravity), a cloud accounting software provider built on the Microsoft Power Platform, has recently expanded its core functionality extending themselves as a midsized enterprise resource planning solution.

"Gravity has achieved incredible success by providing an affordable solution with advanced multi-entity accounting capabilities for small to midsized businesses. We have expanded our product offerings, which enables us to serve larger organizations in the midmarket enterprise resource planning (ERP) space. Gravity provides clients a unique opportunity to obtain a scalable and more agile application with a strong feature set, but at a lower price point than a traditional large-scale cloud ERP solution," said John Silvani, President of Gravity Software."

The accounting software provider started down this growth path in 2017 when it released purchase order management, followed by bill of materials functionality soon after. Now, Gravity Software has developed features to serve the needs of clients across a variety of industries and sizes, features like:

"Being built on the Microsoft Power Platform has allowed us to give businesses the ability to have their financial and operational data on just one platform. We're able to offer key platform functionality from Microsoft like Power BI, Power Automate, and CRM as well as integrations to third party billing applications like EMR and POS solutions," said Silvani. "These expanded features make us a major player in the accounting software provider space, and not only bring tremendous benefits to larger customers, but also our small business clients to help them grow faster."

About Gravity Software

Gravity Software, LLC (Gravity) is a cloud based accounting software for small to mid-market businesses looking to replace their entry-level or legacy application. Gravity has robust capabilities like bank book management, multi-entity accounting, multi-location inventory, purchasing automation and much more, but without the expensive cost of larger cloud ERP software. Written exclusively on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Dynamics 365), Gravity can automate your accounting operations to ultimately drive better financial performance and increase efficiency for your business. Gravity Software – Better. Smarter. Accounting.

Gravity Software and the Gravity logo are trademarks of Gravity Software LLC. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

