Gravity Software Releases Subscription Billing and Gravity Software for Technology Companies

DETROIT, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Software™ (Gravity) a robust mid-market cloud accounting software written on the Dynamics 365 (aka Microsoft CRM) platform, today announced the release of its Subscription Billing module and its first industry solution, Gravity Software for Technology Companies™.

Subscription Billing automates recurring and contract invoicing scenarios such as billing for SaaS applications or Managed Services. Along with Gravity's Revenue Recognition and Time and Billing applications, Gravity is providing technology companies with one complete platform for all their operational and accounting needs.

"We are excited to introduce Gravity Software for Technology Companies, the first complete solution targeted specifically at the needs of today's growing technology sector," said John Silvani, President & CEO of Gravity. "We will continue to help companies grow with industry leading solutions."

Gravity's Subscription Billing solution provides technology companies with a complete solution that is easy to use. Here are some key benefits:

Model Complex Customer Contracts

Defined Billing Cycles

Automated Contract Escalations

Automatic Invoicing

Automatic Payment Processing

Full Integration into Gravity's Revenue Recognition

Automatic Renewals

Full transactional Audit Trail

Gravity Software for Technology Companies is available for immediate release and is fully integrated into the growing line of business applications written on the one the most popular platforms, Dynamics 365 from Microsoft.

As businesses grow, they need a strong financial system like Gravity. Gravity helps companies grow by unlocking information and reducing friction. Gravity provides features that growing companies need while being easy to use and easy to implement. And with real-time insights into all your lines of businesses, you can make better informed decisions.

If your business is outgrowing your current entry level accounting software, consider Gravity Software. Want to learn more about Gravity? Schedule a Demo at http://go-gravity.com/schedule-a-demo/ Gravity Software. Make Accounting Fun Again!

About Gravity Software

Gravity Software, LLC (Gravity) is an online cloud business management software company that provides financial business solutions exclusively written for smart businesses. Gravity's robust solution is built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 (aka Microsoft CRM) platform to give businesses the distinct advantage of having your Financials and CRM fully integrated on one platform. More than just accounting, Gravity provides businesses with the necessary tools and processes to help drive sales, improve customer service and increase productivity. Gravity Software - Simply Innovative Business Management. www.go-gravity.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn & Google+, Subscribe to our YouTube Channel, and Like us on Facebook.

Gravity Software and the Gravity logo are trademarks of Gravity Software LLC. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

