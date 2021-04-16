GravityAI Partners with WhiteSource as Preferred Vendor to Validate Third-Party AI Algorithms

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GravityAI, a startup that provides a simple, secure platform for enterprise product teams to explore, test, procure, and integrate third party AI algorithms, announces a preferred vendor partnership with WhiteSource, an open source security and license compliance management platform. By integrating WhiteSource's analysis into its algorithm review process, GravityAI can offer an accelerated implementation timeline to its clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with a company like WhiteSource, which is so genuinely innovative that their product solved issues for us that they were not even fully aware of," said Dan Huss, GravityAI Founder and CEO. "GravityAI is the first algorithm marketplace using WhiteSource's platform to review third party AI algorithms. The automation and speed that this adds to our onboarding process will make for an even more streamlined, delightful client experience in which data science teams can quickly find and implement solutions that address their unique requirements."

GravityAI runs security checks on each model to ensure its data science solutions are accurate and contain no malicious code. WhiteSource, now an integral part of this process, provides the critical component of licensing and vulnerability testing needed to meet compatibility requirements in a large number of use cases. GravityAI reviews this analysis from WhiteSource on each new model to determine if it meets the standards for publishing.

"As data science solutions are adopted for an increasing number of business automation tasks, it is fantastic to see a firm like GravityAI bridging the gap between providers and end users while addressing the crucial areas of security and compliance," said Rhys Arkins, Director of Product at WhiteSource. "We are excited that the team has found our platform useful in accelerating this process, and we look forward to partnering with GravityAI to help secure their production-ready models."

In an effort to prevent in-house teams from continually reinventing the wheel, GravityAI offers turnkey data science solutions that work with existing systems and alleviate common ethical and legal concerns. Given the demand for automation in nearly every industry sector, the solutions vary widely and offer useful tools for applications ranging from finance and health science to industrial manufacturing and government services. Institutions can browse the platform to see which algorithms fit their current needs and use credits to trade for other solutions as needed.

About GravityAI

Founded in 2018 by Daniel Huss, GravityAI is a B2B marketplace that makes it easy to explore, test, procure and integrate AI solutions. Data scientists can upload models onto the GravityAI platform and have them seamlessly containerized and made available to other organizations. GravityAI is connected to the world's best data scientists and data engineers and works with clients to define the right approach, tap into its deep network and facilitate the build of algorithms for business with a practical data science mindset. For more information visit www.gravity-ai.com.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the pioneer of open source security management. Our software helps enterprises meet their application security goals within the software development life cycle by enabling developers to code faster and more securely. Named the leader in Forrester's Software Composition Analysis Wave and a CVE Numbering Authority, WhiteSource is built on an industry-leading vulnerability database maintained by an expert team of security researchers. Our solutions have helped enterprises like Microsoft, IBM, Comcast, Philips, and many more reduce the risk of security breaches and increase the productivity of their security and development teams. For more information, visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com .

