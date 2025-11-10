Gravta Debuts with Creative Concept for Verizon and NFL Partnership Campaign

Video Strategy Studio Delivers Agile Creative Solutions for Time-Sensitive NFL Season Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravta, a video strategy studio built for premium content at scale, partnered with Verizon to create a visually bold, fast-turnaround campaign promoting its NFL partnership.

Working closely with Verizon's internal teams, Gravta applied its audience-first methodology to develop multiple creative concepts on a tight timeline for Verizon's "Football Season Has Landed" announcement.

Gravta debuts creative concept for Verizon partnership announcing the NFL season.

The executed concept featured a surreal, cinematic Instagram Reel with NFL helmets descending from the skies onto iconic American landmarks, from Central Park to South Beach. The piece quickly became one of Verizon's top-performing videos this season.

By combining generative AI, 3D rendering, and smart modular storytelling, the teams delivered high-impact creative at record speed without sacrificing quality or brand consistency.

"This is what creative collaboration looks like in the AI era," said Stanlei Bellan, CEO of Gravta. "We combine emerging technologies with proven craft to generate more ideas, faster, and find the ones that move audiences."

The result was a process that:

Delivered multiple creative options in days, not weeks

Reduced time and cost through Gravta's hybrid human-AI workflow

Engaged millions of viewers with content tailored to platform behavior

Beyond the measurable results, the collaboration with Verizon showed that Gravta's visual-first, hybrid human-AI workflow can lower creative risk, reduce costs, and raise the baseline for audience-specific storytelling, offering a new model for advertisers facing increasing pressure to move faster while remaining relevant.

About Gravta

Gravta is a full-stack video strategy studio that solves the challenges of premium video advertising at scale. From strategy, audience and messaging, through creative, production and data intelligence, Gravta unites every step of the process into one adaptive workflow. From TV to TikTok, we use real-time insights and a human–AI collaboration to unlock multiple audiences, rapidly produce tailored creative, and continuously evolve based on performance.

