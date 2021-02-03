Gravwell's Data Fusion Platform Release 4.1.0 Provides Unprecedented Productivity for Cyber Security Analysts

The need to hunt threat actors who "live off the land" is more important than ever, and Gravwell's 4.1.0 version accelerates the speed at which organizations can ingest , visualize , and interrogate their data to proactively find and remediate undesired activity.

Don't Get Caught with Your Logs Down

As the cyber security community continues to deal with implications of the SolarWinds breach, organizations have become keenly aware of the critical nature of having proper visibility and logging throughout their environments.

According to Ron Gula, president of Gula Tech Adventures and former co-founder at Tenable Network Security:

"SolarWinds demonstrated the need for much more thorough collection and analysis of logs and network traffic. Gravwell is ideally suited for security teams and responders to prepare for the next breach."

The first challenge analysts often face when responding to a possible breach is the lack of data or historical logs needed for proper response. Gravwell disrupts current restrictive models by offering unlimited ingestion and retention of fully unstructured data so organizations can ensure they aren't caught without the information needed to investigate a potential breach.

Sculpt with Your Data

The 4.1.0 "Gamma Burst" version release includes Compound Queries – a new feature that allows users to take data from multiple datasets and join them in various and unique ways. Combined with Gravwell's ability to ingest ANY data type, the possibilities are nearly endless.

Ingest natively: Binary | DNS | NetFlow | Zeek | DHCP | Sysmon | JSON | Video | PCAP | + more

Gravwell's Compound Queries are a powerful way to combine these and other datasets in a single query, enabling data fusion and enrichment.

Light Speed Time to Value

Another helpful feature included in the new release is the web UI drag-and-drop ingester. This time-saving tool gives users the ability to add any type of data into Gravwell quickly and easily, even offline. Regarding the reason why the feature was added, Gravwell CEO and co-founder Corey Thuen explains:

"At Gravwell we believe that data is better together, and we want to eliminate any barriers companies have to accessing all of their data. The web UI based ingester dramatically speeds up those one-off data capture situations."

Big Data doesn't have to mean Big Problems. To view the platform in action, visit www.gravwell.io/demo and to learn more about the Gamma Burst release, visit www.gravwell.io/gammaburst

