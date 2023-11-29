Gravy Analytics and Unacast Merge to Become Leader in Location Data and Insights

Gravy Analytics

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Merger amplifies location insights for retail, real estate, telco and financial services clients along their location data journey

ASHBURN, Va. and NEW YORK , Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that will redefine the location data and intelligence industry, Gravy Analytics, the enterprise location intelligence company, and Unacast, the location insights and data company, today announced a definitive agreement to merge, creating one of the largest and most comprehensive location analytics platforms in the industry.

The merger sets in motion a period of accelerated new product development and market expansion. Through synergies in data processing, the organization will quickly ramp investments in machine learning and AI, its self-service Insights platform and suite of analytic APIs, as well as its proprietary data processing technologies.

In the rapidly growing $22 billion global location intelligence market, scale and reach are paramount for any trusted data and analytics partner. With a strengthened footprint in both the U.S. and international markets, the combination of Gravy and Unacast will enhance service deliverability and support for clients across continents.

"We're creating THE global location intelligence company built for where the industry is headed," said Thomas Walle, founder and CEO of Unacast. "By combining Unacast's strengths in aggregated analytics, AI, and machine learning with Gravy's global data and processing technology, we will better serve our customers both now and in the future." 

The fusion of both companies' data, technologies, and products gives existing and future clients unparalleled access to rich location data insights and high-quality datasets. Customers benefit from on-demand access to privacy-friendly insights and data that reflect real-world consumer activity, enabling insights for decision-making in markets including real estate, retail, finance, and advertising.

"Gravy's high-quality location data supports critical business decisions for some of the biggest organizations in the world," said Jeff White, Gravy Analytics founder and CEO. "Now, we're bringing our data products to markets and SMBs that haven't been able to work with massive datasets or benefit from the incredible insights that location analytics provide. This is a game-changer."

Enterprise customers historically rely on Gravy's location data products to improve advertising and marketing performance and power industry-specific research platforms. Unacast's machine learning and AI technology provide companies of all sizes with the best location-based insights to make the right data-driven business decisions. Together, the new company's strength is in its diversified client base and an integrated product suite that is second to none.

The combined company will be headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, with offices in Oslo, Norway, and Pilsen, Czech Republic. Mr. Walle will continue as CEO of the combined company with Mr. White serving as President. 

About Gravy Analytics
Where people go and why tells the story of our world. Founded in 2011, Gravy Analytics is the enterprise location technology company providing actionable intelligence to businesses. Using its patented technology, the company brings data about people, places, and events together to understand human mobility, helping companies enhance their sales and marketing strategies and optimize business operations. Today, the company's intelligence powers leading-edge solutions for a wide range of industries—from advertising to market research, financial services to supply chain risk management—that rely on knowing how people, products, and materials move throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.gravyanalytics.com.

About Unacast
Founded in 2014, Unacast is a location insights company. We help retailers, real estate professionals, and investors make better data-driven decisions. Our clients use our data to improve high-leverage decisions such as site selection, retail operations, or assessing opportunities and risk. At Unacast, we help our clients analyze foot traffic patterns across various points of interest and contextualize this data with trade area, cross visitation, demographic, and migration analyses. These are available at the state, city, zip, and census block group levels. Our insights are built on proprietary data models that blend a wide variety of privacy-safe data with AI and machine learning to ensure that our clients have an accurate view of the world around them. Learn more at www.unacast.com.

