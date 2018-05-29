Gravy Launches First Live Shopping Game Show for Mobile

Each Gravy show features a new product for sale in a unique price dropping game format. The audience can buy anytime, but the longer they wait to buy the lower the price falls until the hidden quantity of the product sells out and the game ends. Game discounts range on average between 30% to 70% off and a portion of the proceeds of each game are donated to Gravy's charity partners. In addition, every player has a chance to win a cash prize at the beginning of each game, by guessing what percentage off the product will sell out at, no purchase necessary.

"Gravy is QVC meets Price is Right with a twist. We are a new shopping game show for mobile that gives a portion of the proceeds from product sales to a charity of your choice," said Brian Wiegand, CEO, Gravy. "The raw spontaneity of a live game show combined with e-commerce is something anyone with a mobile device would want to be a part of. We've been in beta and to date, we have featured products from several fantastic brands with a wide range of products in wearable tech, sports apparel, and electronics that have had our early users coming back every night for a chance to win a great deal."

"Gravy's unique format gives us a live stage to entertain and engage consumers in a fun and authentic way. It's a fantastic way to build our (pet tech) brand and let people know our value through an interactive experience," said Lisa Tamayo, CEO of Scollar. "And the charitable element is a huge plus to the live event."

Since Gravy's app has been available in public beta, it's nightly show audiences have grown more than 15% week over week. More than 70% of users that watch a show, come back to watch at least three shows each week for an average of seven to 12 minutes of focused attention and game play. With a new item presented every night, Gravy gives users a fun and interactive way to discover great products in a familiar but unique game show format. In addition, Gravy contributes at least 20% of every dollar spent on in-game purchases to a charity of the winners' choice from a list of vetted organizations such as Worldreader, Prevent Cancer, and Lustgarten Foundation.

"Not only is Gravy creating awareness for Worldreader's mission to help millions of people read and read better, our organization has been receiving a steady stream of donations nightly from their users," said Taleb Salhab, Chief Advancement Officer of Worldreader. "We couldn't be more excited to be a launch partner and get what is essentially a nightly mobile fundraiser that helps support our important mission."

Gravy is founded by serial entrepreneurs Mark McGuire, Brian Wiegand, and Craig Andler, whose passions for non-interruptive advertising and experimenting with new media formats led to the idea for Gravy: an innovative gamified shopping experience for consumers on their mobile phones.

To date, Gravy has collectively raised over $2.1M through investments from lead investor New Capital, as well as its founders who've collectively had five successful exits. Its most recent round closed in November 2017.

