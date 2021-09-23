Gravy Named to LinkedIn's 2021 Top Startups List

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravy, the Global Leader in Revenue Retention, is thrilled to announce that it has been ranked #12 on the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups List – The Top 50 U.S. companies on the rise. This is the company's first appearance on the prestigious list, which includes well-known brands like Cameo, Clubhouse, Gong and Drift. Gravy represents 1 of only 2 organizations with roots in the Southeast.

"We're honored and excited to have this recognition as an organization," said CEO & Co-founder of Gravy, Casey Graham on receiving the news. "The Gravy team and the influence they've built on LinkedIn is a big reason we have earned the recognition. They add value daily to this great community of business leaders and continue to expand theirs and Gravy's network. We are proud to represent Atlanta and the Southeast as a hub for successful startups," Graham added.

LinkedIn isn't just a social network to Gravy. It's an integral part of their tech stack. Just like Salesforce, Hubspot or Salesloft, their team logs into LinkedIn every morning and goes to work. Gravy uses the platform to find its next A-players, connect with prospects and customers, share thought leadership, elevate its team member's side hustles (yep you heard that right) and amplify their personal brands.

The 5th Annual LinkedIn Startup List reveals 50 young, emerging companies where Americans want to work now. It's meant to identify the startups that top talent should be paying attention to, reflecting companies that have continued to attract investment, employees and attention in 2021. To put together this year's rankings, LinkedIn looked at data across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from our flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list. In order to be eligible, companies must be 7 years old or younger, have at least 50 employees, be privately held and headquartered in the U.S.

Although it offices in a suburb of Atlanta, Gravy's headquarters is on Slack. The company established a virtual hub from the beginning and finds itself in a position of strength to recruit and hire the best talent around the country on LinkedIn as workers are asked to head back into offices again.

"Recruiting and hiring the right people is a challenging aspect of growing a company," stated Renee Weber, Gravy Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "Gravy has some of the most committed team members to our mission and together, we are building something we are really proud of. We are dedicated to finding, developing, and retaining the right team members on this rocketship and LinkedIn will continue to be the tool that helps us achieve that goal," Weber added.



Gravy's virtual Retention Specialists are experts at recovering failed credit card payments and returning recurring revenue to business owners. In a space previously dominated by dunning software and cut-throat collections tactics, their warm and personalized done-for-you service cuts through the noise, and delivers best in class results.



Gravy's "secret sauce," produces failed payment recovery rates previously unheard of in the customer retention industry. The company averages a 47% recovery rate across its entire portfolio, and has already returned more than $350M back to businesses.

If you're a subscription-based business looking to increase your revenue retention, get your free proposal today at gravysolutions.io.

ABOUT GRAVY

Founded in 2017, Gravy is the global leader in revenue retention. It provides personalized customer retention and payment recovery as a service for businesses with recurring revenue. Gravy is on a mission to return 1B back to businesses by the end of 2023 & achieve 50M ARR by that time while remaining primarily bootstrapped up until this point.

