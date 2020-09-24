Gravy Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2020 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravy announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2020. Now in its 14th year, the annual conference to be held October 21-22, pivoted to a fully virtual format, Venture Atlanta Live Online. One of the nation's best venture capital conferences continues to showcase innovators from the US' hottest tech markets and boosts its largest number of selected companies and represented investor funds to date. Even in light of COVID-19, Venture Atlanta continues to fuel capital and growth, serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.

"We are honored and excited to have this opportunity as an organization," said CEO & Co-founder of Gravy, Casey Graham on receiving the news. "As we look forward into 2021, finding a partner to help us accelerate growth is a goal for us, and what better place than this platform to gain valuable feedback and learn from other Atlanta-based startups. We feel like we're truly disrupting the customer retention and failed payment recovery space, because we've made it clear from day one that we're not just another dunning software with cold, automated, collections tactics."

Gravy's full-time, US-based, retention specialists help companies with recurring subscriptions and memberships retain customers, decrease churn and increase their lifetime value. The solution is powered by people, but amplified by a custom technology that is already responsible for recovering more than $100 million in single-saved transactions and produces results and customer retention rates (50%+) previously unheard of in the payment recovery industry.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "This year, we've pivoted to a digital format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be showcasing our largest line up of companies ever. These companies reflect our incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within the technology community."

Venture Atlanta Live Online will offer an unparalleled experience that streams two days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat, and audience polling. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year's premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins, and Truist as additional headline sponsors. Venture Atlanta Live Online will conclude with TechSquare Labs' Atlanta Startup Battle , in which the top five companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.

About GRAVY

Founded in 2017, Gravy provides personalized customer retention and payment recovery at scale for online businesses with recurring revenue. The company's full-time, US-based, Retention Specialists are experts at recovering failed credit card payments and it's on pace to return $1B back to businesses by 2022.

