Gravyty and Accordant Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Health Care Philanthropy with Artificial Intelligence

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty , the market-defining provider of fundraiser enablement solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and Accordant announced a strategic partnership to transform health care philanthropy by spreading the use of AI throughout the sector.

Through this partnership, Accordant, the top thought leader in advancing philanthropy and community partnerships to elevate health care, will combine its powerful strategy and training services with Gravyty's AI fundraiser enablement solutions to bring about the next evolution in health care fund development.

Claim Your Seat for Gravyty & Accordant's Webinar: The Next Evolution in Fundraising - AI Gravyty & Accordant Partner to Bring About Next Evolution in Health Care Philanthropy with Artificial Intelligence

Accordant CEO, Betsy Taylor, shared, "Accordant believes in the power of purpose-driven partnerships to advance health care. Leveraging the powerful insights of Gravyty will enable philanthropic gift officers to be more focused and more proactive in their efforts to engage partners who aspire to affect meaningful change and to transform health. A partnership between Accordant and Gravyty is a natural fit; we deeply respect Gravyty's thought leadership as pioneers who are defining artificial intelligence in advancement. We also feel connecting Gravyty's business intelligence to Accordant's philanthropy strategy and training is a powerful combination. We are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have to support health care organizations in achieving their noble missions."

Gravyty provides a suite of SaaS-based fundraiser enablement solutions that empower frontline fundraisers to personalize outreach, build new relationships with prospects, and deepen relationships with donors faster and more efficiently than with traditional methods. By transforming how fundraisers build relationships with top donors, Gravyty customers expand their fundraising workforces without making additional hires, build donor pipeline at scale, inspire giving, and raise revenue on their missions to change our world. Gravyty empowers thousands of fundraisers at leading health care organizations, hospitals, nonprofits, colleges, and universities.

"Fundraisers with access to fundraiser enablement powered by artificial intelligence are inspiring donors to support world-changing missions at a pace never before thought possible. Betsy and the Accordant team have a keen understanding of the importance of this evolution in fundraising, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be working together," said Adam Martel, CEO, Gravyty. "Together, our aim within health care is to use philanthropy to accelerate the pace at which we cure disease, develop therapies, and improve patient outcomes."

Gravyty and Accordant will be discussing this partnership and its importance in an upcoming webinar on Thursday, March 5 at 2:00 pm ET. To join that webinar and learn what's possible, click here .

About Accordant

Accordant advances philanthropy and purpose-driven partnership to support health organizations in achieving their vibrant missions. Our experts deliver value in four key areas: elevating charitable giving, forging partnerships to promote healthy communities, strengthening health care governance and building values-based organizational cultures. Accordant is recognized for progressive thought leadership in advancing philanthropy as a high-ROI, low-risk, alternative revenue source for health care organizations through relationship-based giving. With client partners including health systems, hospitals, long term care, hospice and similar as well as anchor partners for community health impact initiatives, we connect and integrate strategy and operations to maximize transformational impact.

Visit www.AccordantHealth.com to learn more about how Accordant crafts strategy and connects partners to maximize the impact of health organizations.

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the social good sector's first and leading provider of fundraiser enablement solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Fundraisers love Gravyty because the platform automates the most time-consuming processes that get in the way of doing the work they love – developing and cultivating relationships with donors. By empowering frontline fundraisers to personalize outreach more efficiently than ever before, build new relationships faster, and deepen existing relationships with donors through automated stewardship, Gravyty transforms what's possible for organizations through fundraising.

Visit www.gravyty.com to explore how Gravyty and AI expand the fundraising workforce without making new hires, build donor pipeline, inspire giving, and raise revenue for organizations on a mission to change our world.

SOURCE Gravyty

Related Links

http://www.gravyty.com

