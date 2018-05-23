Gravyty Announces Chief Growth Officer Appointment: Industry Veteran JB Rauch to take Sales and Marketing Helm

BOSTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty Technologies announced today the appointment of JB Rauch as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Adam Martel, Co-founder and CEO of Gravyty, said, "Sales of our suite of AI-enabled fundraising products, led by First Draft, have been brisk. We know, however, that as we grow, we need someone with JB's experience and skill set to take us to the next level and we are so excited that JB is joining our team."

JB Rauch, Chief Growth Officer of Gravyty

Commenting on his new role, Rauch said, "Gravyty represents a culmination of all I have learned in fundraising, CRM, data, and analytics. Artificial intelligence is the new frontier for fundraising and I am excited to be a part of the company and the team that is leading the way."

Rauch comes to Gravyty with a diverse and wide-ranging background in software and fundraising. Most recently, he served as senior vice president for industry solutions at WealthEngine, the leader in nonprofit wealth intelligence services, where he helped to secure and support customers and build alliances with nonprofit technology partners and service providers. He has held executive roles at both technology startups and larger organizations, including leading regional sales operations at CA Technologies and Xerox Corporation. Rauch also led the development effort at the Urban Land Institute, where he built and managed fundraising programs.

Looking ahead, Rauch said, "Gravyty offers fundraisers the ability to tap into the investments their organizations have made in CRM, data, and analytics to realize the return on those investments by providing tools that enable personalization at scale to support the development of deeper and broader relationships. We believe in the work that the social good sector does and we are passionately committed to helping our clients streamline and simplify their fundraising efforts to secure funds and fulfill their missions."

Rauch holds a B.A. in political science and economics and an MBA in marketing and finance from George Washington University. His family includes his partner Patrick and their fourteen-month-old daughter, Nora.

Gravyty leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the most time-consuming processes for frontline fundraisers. Their products empower fundraisers to build lasting donor relationships and raise more revenue than ever. Led by former fundraiser Adam Martel and AI technologist Rich Palmer, Gravyty was founded at Babson College and is driven by their motto, "You shouldn't have to learn your software, your software should learn you!"

For additional information on Gravyty's products and services, contact Allison Grinberg-Funes, 617-903-7578, 195795@email4pr.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gravyty-announces-chief-growth-officer-appointment-industry-veteran-jb-rauch-to-take-sales-and-marketing-helm-300653500.html

SOURCE Gravyty Technologies

Related Links

https://www.gravyty.com

