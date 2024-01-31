SEATTLE & WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, a leader in engagement and fundraising technology, today announced the launch of the DAFpay™️ feature, an innovative payment option that lets donors give from their DAF to 501(c)(3) registered nonprofits directly through the Gravyty digital giving platform .

This exciting new feature is powered by our partnership with Chariot , the creator of DAFpay™️ and the leading DAF solutions provider to nonprofits.

Gravyty announces integration with DAFpay™️, the world’s first online donor advised funds payments feature

"DAF donors can often be a nonprofits' most highly valued and consistent supporters. Through Gravyty's powerful DAFpay™️ integration, we enable fundraising organizations to offer an optimized digital giving experience for their supporters," said Josh Robertson, Global Vice President of Product at Gravyty.

DAFs are the fastest growing vehicle in philanthropy, having grown from 7% of annual charitable contributions in 2017 to 17% in 2022. By the end of 2022, there was $230 billion in DAF accounts and $52 billion was given from DAFs to nonprofits (source: Giving USA and National Philanthropic Trust ). The problem is that DAF giving has always been disconnected from an organization's fundraising efforts and giving campaigns. Since DAF donors couldn't use their DAF in any giving forms, too much money has stayed in DAFs instead of moving to operating nonprofits in need faster.

"We're thrilled to partner with Gravyty and together provide a more powerful giving experience," said Drew Schneider, Co-Founder and CPO at Chariot.

"Organizations that implement DAFpay™️ are finding more DAF donors, building better relationships with them and improving their internal processes. It's an incredible opportunity for nonprofits because DAF donors' average gift size is nearly $5,000 - that's 24x the average online credit card gift!"

"The Gravyty team is deeply committed to developing innovative solutions that help fundraisers meet their goals," said Gravyty President Sevonne Eliyahu.

To learn more about Gravyty and its groundbreaking digital giving platform, please visit gravyty.com/advance .

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the leading provider of purpose-driven technology, providing higher education institutions, nonprofit organizations and K12 schools the tools they need to create an engaging community and fundraise smarter. Backed by K1 Investment Management, Gravyty has $72 million in funding and eight strategic industry acquisitions to build a holistic, mission-driven platform of solutions. For more information, visit gravyty.com .

About Chariot

Chariot is the only Donor Advised Fund (DAF) fundraising solution for nonprofits. DAFs are the fastest growing funding source in philanthropy and hold $230 billion that's waiting to be donated. The problem is that DAFs are impossible to use in the places donors are most inspired to give and create a processing nightmare for nonprofits to manage. Chariot unlocks more DAF gifts faster by integrating 3-click DAF giving into any digital donation experience with DAFpay™️. Chariot also enables real-time capture of DAF donor name & email for effective stewardship and fully electronic processing for seamless payouts. You can try a demo here and learn more at www.givechariot.com .





