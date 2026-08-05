Gravyty Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Key Product and Marketing Appointments

Margaret Onisick Lawless joins as Chief Product and Technology Officer and Brandon Stec joins as

Senior Vice President of Marketing

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, a leader in AI-powered engagement solutions for higher education, today announced the appointments of Margaret Onisick Lawless as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) and Brandon Stec as Senior Vice President of Marketing, adding two seasoned leaders with deep experience serving education and mission-driven organizations. Together, they will further advance Gravyty's unified AI platform supporting student success, advancement, alumni engagement, and athletics.

Lawless brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience building software and technology solutions for education and mission-driven organizations. Most recently, she served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeachTown, where she led Engineering, IT, Curriculum, Product Management, Marketing and Customer Support, helping align product innovation with customer success. Throughout her career, she has held senior leadership positions at Intelerad, Relias Learning, and Blackbaud, helping organizations scale rapidly, modernize product portfolios, and deliver transformative customer experiences.

As Chief Product and Technology Officer, Lawless will oversee Gravyty's product vision and technology strategy, ensuring the company continues to deliver innovative, AI-powered solutions that enable institutions to strengthen engagement across the entire education lifecycle. She will drive deeper alignment between customer needs, product strategy, and long-term business priorities, ensuring Gravyty delivers solutions that create exceptional user experiences while helping institutions maximize the impact of their technology investments.

"Higher education is navigating enormous change, driving demand for technology that allows institutions to work smarter, strengthen engagement, and better utilize their teams and resources," said Lawless. "Gravyty has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to continue developing solutions that empower customers to achieve their missions and create meaningful connections with the people they serve."

Stec joins Gravyty with more than a decade of experience leading marketing and growth strategies across education technology, nonprofit technology, and professional sports. Most recently, he held marketing leadership roles at Frontline Education, helping K–12 organizations modernize operations and improve engagement. Earlier in his career, he led digital marketing and strategy for Community Brands' nonprofit and education portfolio following its acquisition of Gesture.

As Senior Vice President of Marketing, Stec will lead Gravyty's global marketing strategy, brand, demand generation, communications, and go-to-market initiatives. He will focus on strengthening Gravyty's market leadership while helping more institutions understand how AI can transform engagement across the entire student journey.

"Gravyty is redefining how institutions build meaningful relationships across the education lifecycle," said Stec. "The opportunity to tell those stories while supporting institutions through thoughtful, purpose-built AI is what drew me to the company. I look forward to elevating Gravyty's brand as we continue to grow and support our customers' success."

"Margaret and Brandon are exceptional leaders who bring complementary strengths to Gravyty at an exciting point in our growth," said Justin Beck, CEO of Gravyty. "Just as importantly, they both bring deep experience serving education and mission-driven organizations, giving them firsthand insight into the challenges our customers face every day. Margaret's expertise in product and technology, combined with Brandon's experience building high-growth marketing organizations, will strengthen our ability to deliver solutions that solve real institutional challenges while expanding our ability to serve colleges and universities around the world."

Together, these appointments reinforce Gravyty's commitment to delivering purpose-built AI that powers more personalized experiences, improves operational efficiency, and strengthens relationships across every stage of the education lifecycle.

To learn more about Gravyty's AI-powered engagement solutions, click here.

About Gravyty

Gravyty is revolutionizing engagement with AI-powered solutions that connect and support the entire student and donor lifecycle. Serving over 2,700 education and nonprofit organizations, Gravyty helps institutions foster deeper connections, enhance engagement, and drive lasting impact. Through cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Gravyty empowers organizations to build stronger communities, increase participation, and improve outcomes. Gravyty is the force that connects us all. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/.

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SOURCE Gravyty