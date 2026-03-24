Gravyty Launches Embedded Analytics & Reporting to Deliver a Single Source of Truth for Engagement and Giving Data

New embedded analytics solution helps organizations move from activity tracking to impact storytelling with clarity and confidence

SEATTLE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, the leading provider of AI-powered engagement solutions for higher education, non-profits, and K-12 institutions, today announced the launch of Embedded Analytics & Reporting, a new embedded analytics solution designed to give engagement, advancement, and fundraising teams a unified, always-on view of their engagement and giving impact.

As organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate ROI, defend budgets, and communicate measurable impact, many teams still struggle with fragmented data spread across engagement platforms, CRMs, and spreadsheets. Without immediate access to organized, reliable insights, it can be difficult to connect program activity to real outcomes or clearly communicate value to leadership.

Gravyty's Embedded Analytics & Reporting addresses this challenge by serving as a single source of truth for engagement and giving data. The solution consolidates insights in one place, replacing fragmented dashboards and manual reporting processes with unified, always-on visibility into alumni, student, donor, and community engagement activity.

Integrated directly within Gravyty's engagement platforms Graduway and Advance, Embedded Analytics & Reporting ensures insights are accessible and actionable, without adding technical complexity or operational overhead. Unlike generic analytics tools, Embedded Analytics & Reporting is purpose-built for advancement, engagement, and fundraising teams across higher education, nonprofit, and K-12 organizations, designed around the real questions these teams need answered, not just raw data outputs.

"Advancement teams don't just need more data, they need clarity," said Justin Beck, CEO of Gravyty. "Embedded Analytics & Reporting helps organizations move beyond tracking activity to truly understanding what's working. When teams can clearly connect engagement efforts to outcomes, they can confidently communicate their impact to leadership and make smarter decisions about where to focus next."

Key capabilities include:

Top Content dashboard: Highlights the posts, campaigns, and initiatives generating the highest engagement across an institution's portal, enabling teams to quickly identify what's working and replicate high-performing strategies to maximize results.

Highlights the posts, campaigns, and initiatives generating the highest engagement across an institution's portal, enabling teams to quickly identify what's working and replicate high-performing strategies to maximize results. Trend and participation analysis: Reveals who is engaging, how they are engaging, and how participation is evolving over time, with flexible filtering that allows teams to analyze performance across daily, monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year timeframes.

Reveals who is engaging, how they are engaging, and how participation is evolving over time, with flexible filtering that allows teams to analyze performance across daily, monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year timeframes. Export-ready, presentation-quality reporting: Simplifies reporting for leadership and stakeholders with clean, ready-to-share insights.

More than a reporting tool, Embedded Analytics & Reporting represents a strategic shift for engagement teams, enabling them to move beyond activity tracking and towards clear, data-driven impact storytelling. Gravyty continues to expand its platform with tools that not only power engagement programs, but help organizations optimize and prove their impact.

This launch also represents the foundation for expanded analytics capabilities across the Gravyty platform as organizations increasingly look for embedded intelligence to guide engagement and fundraising strategies.

To learn more, explore Graduway and Advance.

About Gravyty

Gravyty is revolutionizing engagement with AI-powered solutions that connect and support the entire student and donor lifecycle. Serving over 2,700 education and nonprofit organizations, Gravyty helps institutions foster deeper connections, enhance engagement, and drive lasting impact. Through cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Gravyty empowers organizations to build stronger communities, increase participation, and improve outcomes. Gravyty is the force that connects us all. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/.

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SOURCE Gravyty