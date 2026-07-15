New Research from Gravyty Reveals Rising Student Expectations Are Reshaping Today's Campus Experience

Findings reveal growing gaps between student expectations and institutional digital experiences, with implications for student success, retention, belonging, and long-term alumni engagement

SEATTLE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, a leader in AI-powered engagement solutions for higher education, today released new research showing that colleges and universities are struggling to meet students' rising expectations for digital support and self-service experiences. The report, Student Self-Service Expectations in Higher Ed: Benchmarks for Today's Campuses, surveyed more than 1,000 currently enrolled students across the United States, and found that students expect the same speed, convenience, and personalization from their institutions that they receive from everyday consumer platforms.

Today's students have grown up in a world of instant answers, personalized recommendations, and frictionless digital experiences. Yet nearly four in ten (39%) say digital tools and services at their institutions fall short of the seamless experiences they've come to expect from consumer platforms like Amazon and Spotify. In fact, 58% say the apps they use every day have fundamentally reshaped what they expected from their institution's digital tools.

The consequences extend far beyond convenience. One in four students (25%) say difficulties with institutional digital tools have made them question whether staying enrolled is worth the hassle, while 35% say frustrating digital experiences have negatively affected how connected they feel to their institution. The findings suggest that digital experiences are no longer simply an operational concern. Students view the quality of digital support as a reflection of how much their institution values them, and poor experiences can directly affect engagement, belonging, persistence, and future alumni relationships.

"Students don't separate their campus experiences from the rest of their digital lives," said Justin Beck, CEO of Gravyty. "When they can manage nearly every aspect of their lives instantly through technology, long wait times, disconnected systems, and difficult-to-navigate processes stand out. As institutions face growing pressure to recruit, retain, and support students, digital friction has become a student success issue. Colleges that make support easier, faster, and more personalized will be better positioned to build lasting relationships from enrollment through graduation and beyond."

Additional key findings from the report include:

Students Want Fast, Personalized, Self-Service Support

Students overwhelmingly favor digital experiences that allow them to find answers and complete tasks quickly and independently.

64% say quick responses and issue resolution are essential

54% consider 24/7 availability a must-have

43% say personalized responses are critical

Just 8% prefer resolving issues by phone and only 6% prefer in-person support, while most favor self-service portals, text, or chat-based support

84% say instant chat or text support would make them more likely to seek help when they need it

Digital Friction is Becoming a Student Success and Retention Challenge

When support is difficult to access, students often disengage rather than persist through the process.

Half of students have avoided reaching out to their institution because getting help felt too difficult

57% say institutional processes required too many steps and redirects

68% of students who delayed an important task say it was because they couldn't easily find the information they needed

38% have delayed an important enrollment, financial aid, or academic task because institutional digital tools were difficult to navigate

35% say a frustrating digital experience has negatively affected how connected they feel to their institution

Digital Experiences Influence Student Belonging and Connection

The research reveals that today's students experience their institution through digital channels, making technology an important contributor to belonging and engagement.

74% say the way their institution communicates with them digitally affects how valued they feel as a student

71% say they would feel more connected to campus life if digital tools did a better job surfacing relevant clubs, events, communities, and resources

37% say their institution's digital tools have not helped them discover opportunities they weren't already aware of

85% say a stronger sense of belonging would make them more confident about staying enrolled through difficult stretches

As institutions navigate ongoing enrollment pressures, retention challenges, and changing student expectations, the research suggests that digital experiences have become a strategic differentiator. Students judge their institution not only by academic offerings, but by how easy it is to access support, complete important tasks, and build meaningful connections throughout their educational journey. The institutions that reduce friction and strengthen connection may be best positioned to retain students today and cultivate engaged alumni tomorrow.

To view the full findings of the Student Self-Service Expectations in Higher Ed report, visit here.

Methodology

Student Self-Service Expectations: Benchmarks for Today's Campuses is based on a survey of 1,058 currently enrolled higher education students in the United States, conducted May 14–18, 2026. Respondents were enrolled in two-year colleges, four-year colleges and universities, graduate or professional programs, or fully online institutions. The survey was conducted at a 95% confidence level with a margin of error of +/- 3%.

About Gravyty

Gravyty is revolutionizing engagement with AI-powered solutions that connect and support the entire student and donor lifecycle. Serving over 2,700 education and nonprofit organizations, Gravyty helps institutions foster deeper connections, enhance engagement, and drive lasting impact. Through cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Gravyty empowers organizations to build stronger communities, increase participation, and improve outcomes. Gravyty is the force that connects us all. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/.

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SOURCE Gravyty