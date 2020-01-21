GRAX Appoints Morten Bagai as Chief Technology Officer

Morten joins GRAX from Salesforce.com, where he served as the Chief Technology Officer of the Salesforce Platform. In this role, Morten helped lead the technology vision for the Salesforce platform and worked with global strategic customers to drive adoption of Salesforce's application development tools. Prior to that, Morten was the Chief Technology Officer of Heroku, a pioneering platform-as-a-service that runs mission-critical applications for hundreds of Fortune 500 enterprises and startup companies worldwide.

"Morten has been instrumental in creating groundbreaking technologies used by some of the most iconic companies in the world," said Joe Gaska, founder and CEO of GRAX. "He is a technical visionary who both understands the immense potential of what we are building here at GRAX and is capable of building creative solutions to seemingly intractable problems. I am thrilled to have him join the team."

"In under two years, the GRAX team has built an amazing product that has been adopted by some of the world's leading enterprises," said Bagai. "I couldn't be more excited to join such a great team delivering something truly unmatched in the market."

Prior to his time with Heroku and Salesforce, Mr. Bagai spent a decade building internet applications for clients in banking, manufacturing and media across Europe and his native country of Denmark. He holds a master's degree in Media Studies from Aarhus University.

About GRAX

GRAX helps you adapt faster by capturing, retaining and correlating every single change in your data over time. It gives you full data custody, while helping you find and act on new cause-and-effect patterns as they emerge in your business. Learn more about GRAX at www.grax.com or follow the company on Twitter @GRAXdv or LinkedIn.

