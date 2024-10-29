GRAX Named BostInno 2024 Fire Honoree in Cybersecurity

GRAX recognized for superior data protection, accessibility, and trusted AI

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAX, Inc ., a leader in Salesforce data management and protection, has been named an honoree in the BostInno 2024 Fire Awards. The awards recognize businesses fueling the Boston innovation economy. GRAX was highlighted as a cybersecurity pioneer for its unique ability to capture and secure mission-critical historical SaaS data and make it readily available for analytics, AI, and more.

According to BostInno, "By solving the critical problem of data accessibility and reliability that has stymied AI and analytics progress, GRAX is poised to transform how businesses innovate with data."

"Analytics and AI can help companies exceed customer expectations, grow pipeline conversions, and reduce churn—but only if the historical CRM data they depend on is secure, accurate and accessible. Typically, however, it isn't," said Joe Gaska, CEO, GRAX. "GRAX turns this around. Only GRAX automatically stores every version of Salesforce data in the customer's own cloud – rather than in any vendor's cloud. This empowers businesses to ensure a digital chain of custody , where they control access, make it easily auditable, combat ransomware, and ensure the data used to feed AI, ML and analytics can be trusted."

GRAX continuously replicates Salesforce data into the customer's cloud of choice. By letting customers control where data is stored and how it's accessed, this also helps scale analytics without exponential costs.

GRAX recently expanded its data lifecycle management suite with two solutions for fast, reliable insights. GRAX Data Lakehouse and GRAX Insights let businesses securely unlock 100% of their historical Salesforce data, reuse it anywhere, leverage it for trusted AI, and gain comprehensive intelligence everywhere.

GRAX helps organizations adapt faster by making it easy to get strategic value out of historical Salesforce data. Customers fully own, access, and reuse all versions of their data anywhere, anytime by simply backing up or archiving it to their own cloud environment and seamlessly pushing it into preferred analytics and AI ecosystems.

GRAX delivers unparalleled SaaS data backup , archive, recovery, and reuse functionality in a fully integrated solution. Leading organizations use GRAX's award-winning solutions to improve business continuity, regulatory compliance, customer retention, and revenue growth. Learn more at www.grax.com .

