GRAX One-Click Data Lakehouse and Native Reporting Deliver Easy, Fast Salesforce Insights in AI and Everywhere

GRAX Data Lakehouse and GRAX Insights maximize value of historical Salesforce data with comprehensive, hassle-free intelligence

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAX, Inc., a leading innovator in Salesforce data management and protection, today announced two solutions that make it easy to get fast, actionable insights from Salesforce history. The company's new GRAX Data Lakehouse provides unique one-click deploy and same-day data availability, while GRAX Insights delivers advanced native reporting. Together, they let customers unlock 100% of their historical Salesforce data, reuse it anywhere, leverage it to enable AI, and gain comprehensive intelligence everywhere.

"Salesforce contains a treasure trove of information, but extracting insights from it can be difficult, costly, and time-consuming," said Joe Gaska, CEO, GRAX. "Our new offerings make it exceedingly easy and affordable for anyone—including Salesforce Admins—to unlock critical insights and optimize decision-making, using their preferred analytics and reporting tools."

GRAX continuously replicates Salesforce data into the customer's own AWS, Microsoft Azure, or GCP instance. By letting customers control where data is stored and how it's accessed, it also helps customers scale analytics without exponential costs.

GRAX Insights and GRAX Data Lakehouse customers gain insights without creating a single line of code. With 24/7, same-day access, up-to-date data is readily available for any reporting, AI, and BI tools. Advanced search capabilities let users easily explore data from any point-in-time in their history.

GRAX Insights

Visualize trends and get powerful insights within the GRAX platform by using GRAX's pre-built IT / admin, sales, customer service, and marketing reports and dashboards.

Snapshots at a glance

Tap into every version of history to gain insights with reports, such as point-in-time snapshots, that aren't available within Salesforce.

Zero ETL

Seamlessly access insights without any data engineering.

GRAX Data Lakehouse

Take analytics to the next level by reusing, training, and acting on Salesforce data in the customer's tool of choice.

One-click deploy

Effortlessly build a lakehouse on top of GRAX's built-in data lake .

Streamline downstream consumption for off-platform reuse in tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Snowflake, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon QuickSight, AWS Bedrock, Data Cloud, CRM Analytics, and Tableau.

Train AI/ML with Salesforce data

Add historical time-series data to machine learning and AI training sets.

About GRAX

GRAX helps organizations adapt faster by making it easy to get strategic value out of historical Salesforce data. Customers can fully own, access, and reuse all versions of their cloud application data anywhere, anytime by simply backing up or archiving it to their own cloud environment and seamlessly pushing it into their data, analytics, and AI ecosystems.

GRAX delivers unparalleled SaaS data backup, archive, recovery, and reuse functionality in a fully integrated solution. Leading organizations use GRAX's award-winning data protection solutions to improve business continuity, regulatory compliance, customer retention, and revenue growth. GRAX is backed by Volition Capital. Learn more at www.grax.com.

