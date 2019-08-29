GRAX Releases the Immutable Ledger Powered by Blockchain
Time Machine captures all versions of Salesforce data
Aug 29, 2019, 13:00 ET
BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAX releases industry-first Immutable Ledger used to preserve, protect, and govern chain of custody for all versions of Salesforce data. GRAX Time Machine with Immutable Ledger delivers unlimited versioning and chaining of Salesforce data signed, encrypted and coalesced within a customer's cloud service of choice (Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google GCP).
Key GRAX Points:
- 100% ownership of all data
- Unlimited data versioning
- Customer defined retention policies
- Chain of custody preserved and protected
- Customer-owned ledger
- Choose your storage on Amazon AWS, Google GCP, or Microsoft Azure
- HIPAA, HIPAA-HITECH, GDPR, WORM, FIPS, FISMA, FedRamp/NIST 800-53, PCI-DSS compliant
The GRAX Immutable Ledger now guarantees a customer can audit, analyze and report on a complete chain of custody for any legal or governing body. GRAX customers own and define privacy, security, auditing and access controls of all versions of data within Salesforce.
If you are interested in learning more, request a free trial or demo. Contact sales@grax.io or ask your Salesforce Sales Representative for more information.
Learn More Now: https://www.grax.io/salesforce-time-machine-blockchain
About GRAX
GRAX simplifies how companies collect, analyze, and audit all versions of their data from leading SaaS platforms. GRAX is turning the tactical necessity of backup and archive into a strategic prism used to analyze, learn, and automate based on a customer-owned history. Currently used by the largest global companies in highly regulated industries to protect and preserve the chain of custody of data from leading SaaS platforms like Salesforce.com directly into the customer-owned PaaS of choice.
