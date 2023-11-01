Gray Associates Changes Name to Gray Decision Intelligence

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Associates, the leader in academic Program Evaluation Systems, is excited to announce its new brand, Gray Decision Intelligence , which embodies the company's commitment to higher education decision-support systems. Our goal is to use superior data and advanced technology, consistent with the highest ethical standards, to gather the intelligence colleges and universities need to make data-informed decisions, especially decisions affecting academic disciplines.

Ned Caron, SVP of Marketing at Gray Decision Intelligence , expressed his excitement: "This rebrand is not just a change in our name, but a commitment to decision intelligence software for higher education. Gray Decision Intelligence identifies the critical decisions our clients make and the data and analysis needed to support these decisions. We then design decision-making processes that include and inform the judgment of relevant stakeholders. Gray Decision Intelligence aligns our brand with our software's role: to inform decisions that ensure the vitality of higher-education institutions."

Robert G. Atkins , Gray DI's Founder, shares, "At Gray Decision Intelligence , we believe in integrating curated data, advanced information systems, and human judgment to improve decision-making. Our new brand signifies a new chapter in our journey, one where we delve deeper into software, analytics, and artificial intelligence to generate insights that support success and innovation in higher education. We are dedicated to pushing technical boundaries and offering superior decision intelligence systems that are inclusive and ethical."

On November 1, 2023, Gray Decision Intelligence will launch its new logo and website, GrayDI.us, showcasing decision intelligence software, and solutions.

About Gray Decision Intelligence

Gray Decision Intelligence and its academic Program Evaluation System (PES) inform higher-education decisions that improve growth and efficiency.

PES Markets reports on student demand, jobs, skills, and competition for over 1,500 programs. It fixes several major errors in labor data; for example, over 200,000 online students are usually reported at main campuses, PES reports them where they live.

PES Economics and Outcomes summarizes revenue, cost, margin, and productivity by department, program, and course. It informs program decisions and curricular efficiency.

Using AI, PES will answer questions, predict results, generate visualizations, and write summaries. Gray DI innovations will inform and enhance higher-education decision-making.

