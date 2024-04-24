Gray Capital Acquires 444-Unit River Club Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Regency Club Apartments, a 444-unit class B apartment community located in Evansville, IN. The property was built in two stages in the 1980s with additional townhomes built in 2006.

"River Club is easily the most attractive multifamily acquisition opportunity the firm has seen in over 2 years." Post this River Club Apartments, Evansville, IN

Gray Capital's strategy with the property involves an immediate rebrand as River Club Apartments, with over $3M in exterior improvements and interior renovations to enhance the property and create an exceptional, elevated living experience that will continue to attract residents. Additionally, River Club will be managed by Gray Capital's property management company, Gray Residential, with an experienced team ready to execute Gray Capital's strategy for the asset on day one.

"This property was the 'lifestyle' apartment community—the place to be for young professionals —when it was first built. While the property has maintained a good reputation, we are excited to not only continue the legacy but to bring River Club to the next level for residents."

River Club is Gray Capital's fourth apartment asset in the Evansville area. With two full-cycle multifamily investment projects completed in the Evansville area that have delivered exceptional returns for investors as well as one active investment, Gray Capital's experience and confidence in the Evansville market is a powerful driver of River Club's success.

Gray Capital's acquisition of River Club comes after a year of lower activity in the multifamily market as a whole and for Gray Capital specifically, but interest rate stability, investor interest, and the growing emergence of attractive apartment properties in the investment sales market has Gray Capital far more optimistic this year.

"River Club is easily the most attractive multifamily acquisition opportunity the firm has seen in over 2 years. We are buying the property at an incredible basis discounted over 30% from the market peak. This market has not been an easy one to navigate, but I give full credit to the Gray team for avoiding many potential pitfalls and excelling in a challenging environment."

Gray Capital's assets under management total $800M, and the company has had more than $2 billion in transactions to date since its founding in 2015.

Dane Wilson and Steve LeMotte of Walker and Dunlop were the brokers facilitating the deal, and Richard Kourbage and Garvin Lee of Greystone assisted in securing the loan for the property.

For more information about investing with Gray Capital, interested accredited investors can visit www.GrayCapitalLLC.com, or they can email a member of Gray Capital's investment team at [email protected] .

DISCLAIMER: This is not an offer to invest. Any investment offer will be made through a private placement memorandum.

