Gray Capital Releases 2026 Midwest Multifamily Forecast, Revealing Region's Outsized Strength Amid National Slowdown

News provided by

Gray Capital

Nov 19, 2025, 11:22 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily investment firm Gray Capital has released its latest research report, presenting forward-looking projections for rent growth, vacancy levels, and supply trends across the Midwest through 2026. The report, "2026 Midwest Multifamily Forecast," outlines how the region continues to diverge from national performance as the U.S. multifamily market works through the effects of several years of elevated construction and softening rent growth.

Continue Reading
Comp set Graph
Comp set Graph
Natu
Natu

"The Midwest is emerging as one of the most attractive real estate investment regions in the US after being described as no more than 'flyover-country' in the past. Job growth driven by advanced and re-shored manufacturing, and population growth driven by affordability and key contributing factors," said Spencer Gray, President and CEO of Gray Capital. 

Drawing from proprietary research and extensive market data, the report identifies a Midwest market environment that remains comparatively well-balanced, with steady demand, moderating new development, and healthier fundamentals than many coastal and Sunbelt regions. While national rent growth has slowed amid a substantial wave of new supply, the Midwest's overall performance is expected to remain more resilient as construction activity pulls back and market conditions normalize.

Gray Capital's forecasting approach incorporates machine learning to analyze historical trend analysis, regional economic indicators, vacancy patterns, and construction pipeline data to provide a clear picture of where the multifamily market is headed over the next 12 months.

"This report exemplifies Gray Capital's ambitions to be not only one of the leading multifamily investment firms in the nation, but also a leader in the area of real estate research and market intelligence," said Spencer Gray, President and CEO of Gray Capital.

The report's findings suggest that investment conditions across the Midwest will continue to strengthen as supply levels recede, valuations adjust, and operators benefit from improving operational efficiencies. While national trends point toward a year of rebalancing, the Midwest is positioned to enter 2026 with a competitive advantage and a more stable outlook than many other regions.

For Gray Capital's full projections and market commentary, download the complete report at www.GrayCapitalLLC.com/2026-Multifamily-Forecast. To learn more about Gray Capital, visit www.GrayCapitalLLC.com or follow Gray Capital on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Gray Capital

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Gray Capital Raises $25M to Acquire 292-unit A Class Multifamily Asset, Flats at Stones Crossing in Greenwood, Indiana

Gray Capital Raises $25M to Acquire 292-unit A Class Multifamily Asset, Flats at Stones Crossing in Greenwood, Indiana

Gray Capital, a multifamily investment firm headquartered in Indianapolis, today announced the successful acquisition of Flats at Stones Crossing, a...
New Gray Capital Report "Predicting the Future of Multifamily," Shows Winner, Loser Markets in 2025 and 2026

New Gray Capital Report "Predicting the Future of Multifamily," Shows Winner, Loser Markets in 2025 and 2026

Multifamily investment firm Gray Capital has released its latest report, which features their proprietary projections for apartment rent growth and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics