Gray Eagle Capital Partners Launches Operations to Invest in Lower Middle Market Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Eagle Capital Partners LLC ("Gray Eagle"), a New York-based private equity firm specializing in control equity investments and buyouts of lower middle market businesses, launched its operations.

Gray Eagle will focus on providing long-term investment capital as well as strategic, operational and financial resources to companies in sectors such as business services, value-added distribution, and healthcare services.

The firm seeks to make equity investments of up to $30 million per transaction and to work closely with management teams of healthy, family-owned businesses headquartered in North America with over $1 million in EBITDA. Gray Eagle is backed by wealthy individuals, family offices, and institutional capital.

Gray Eagle was co-founded by Allam Taj and Christoph Ganz, who together bring over 25 years of investing, legal, consulting, and operations experience to the firm. Their prior experience includes roles at firms such as Citigroup, Legg Mason, Johnson and Johnson, Skadden, Boston Consulting Group, and Lindt.

"We are pleased by the reception we have received from our investors and are humbled by their support," said Taj. "The lower middle market presents an exciting opportunity given the number of quality businesses in need of additional support to supercharge growth and of business owners nearing the age of retirement."

"We are excited at the prospect of partnering with family-owned businesses to help unlock their full potential while preserving the traits that made these firms successful in the first place," added Ganz.

Gray Eagle intends to actively participate in the boards of its portfolio companies while allowing the management teams to retain control over day-to-day operations. To fuel growth, the firm intends to invest in operational improvements and add-on acquisitions, where appropriate, and to provide its portfolio companies with hands-on assistance and with access to operating partners and advisors.

The founding partners are supported by a talented group of investment professionals, operators, advisors, and subject-matter experts.

"We look forward to helping owners achieve their goals as we build leading lower middle market businesses and create long-term value for all stakeholders involved," said Taj.

About Gray Eagle Capital Partners LLC

Gray Eagle Capital Partners LLC is a private investment firm specializing in control equity investments and buyouts of lower middle market businesses in North America. Headquartered in New York City, the firm seeks to acquire healthy, cash flow generating businesses with over $1 million in EBITDA and to grow them through operational improvements, business model enhancements, and strategic acquisitions. With a collaborative approach to investing, Gray Eagle focuses on staying true to its core values of authenticity, transparency, and partnership while creating long-term value for all its stakeholders, including its investors, business owners, employees, customers, and the communities in which it operates. For more information, please visit www.grayeaglecap.com.

SOURCE Gray Eagle Capital Partners

Related Links

https://www.grayeaglecap.com

