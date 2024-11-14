Gray Expands Reach with Dallas Office

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray, a fully integrated service leader specializing in engineering, design, construction, digital, equipment manufacturing, and real estate services across industries, is proud to announce a new office location in Dallas, TX.

Gray is excited to expand into the Dallas-Fort Worth market to work more closely with current and future customers, recruit and retain the best talent, and contribute to a booming community.

Gray's investment in a global economic and cultural hub such as Dallas marks a strategic milestone for the company and reinforces our position as a global services provider. Our office, located on Olympus Blvd. in the Cypress Waters Complex, will serve as a center for collaboration and growth for team members, enhanced customer experiences, and support Gray's purpose to make a positive difference in people's lives and build a better future across Texas and beyond.

"Expanding into the Dallas-Fort Worth market highlights the strong cultural alignment between our team members and this region," said Stephen Gray, president & CEO of Gray, Inc. "As a people-centered company, we're drawn to the energy, talent, and spirit of collaboration in this community, which align with our core values. It's exciting to bring our unique services and commitment to excellence closer to our customers, while creating new opportunities for growth. Together, we look forward to building something special together."

For decades, Gray has partnered with customers in and around Dallas to produce world-class facilities—making this move a natural transition. The Dallas office will strengthen relationships with existing customers in the Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Data Centers, Advanced Technology, and Distribution markets, while also enabling new opportunities to provide Gray's full suite of integrated services from end-to-end solutions to discrete efficiency improvements.

With this office, Gray also aims to further expand its team, offering new roles in Engineering, Construction Management, Pre-Construction, Self-Perform Management, MEP, and more over the coming months.

"The decision to establish deeper roots in Dallas was an easy one," said Brian Jones, president & CEO of Gray Construction. "We want to be close to those with whom we partner. This, combined with the region's thriving economy and rich talent pool, makes Dallas the perfect location for our next chapter. We're excited to be a part of this community and contribute to its ongoing success."

To celebrate this key milestone, Gray welcomed guests at its new office this week, celebrating with customers, partners, and others in the local community.

For more information about Gray's Dallas office and upcoming job opportunities, please visit Gray.

About Gray:

Consistently ranked among the top construction and design firms in the U.S., Gray focuses on the following markets for domestic and international customers: Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Data Centers, Advanced Technology, Distribution, and Commercial, with nearly 30 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Founded in 1960, Gray has grown to encompass a family of companies designed to augment and enhance each other's specialized capabilities. Our robust offering—which includes engineering, design, construction, and operational improvements—enables us to deliver products and services of the highest value to the world's leading organizations.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow Gray on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Abby Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE GRAY CONSTRUCTION, INC.