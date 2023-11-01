Gray Fox Mortgage Opens in Charlottesville, Virginia

01 Nov, 2023, 14:23 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Fox Mortgage announced today that it's opening its headquarters in Charlottesville, Virginia. The mortgage company aims to bring together real estate industry professionals to create opportunities for local communities in Virginia, and surrounding states.

Gray Fox Mortgage will focus on the central Virginia market surrounding the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County as well as Richmond and Hampton Roads communities. While the focus will remain on these geographies, the company plans to expand into neighboring North Carolina in 2024. The company also expects further expansions into adjoining areas of South Carolina and Maryland based on current business development efforts.

The product and program mix will offer a comprehensive suite to meet the needs of consumers in the communities served. Gray Fox Mortgage is led by a team of experienced mortgage loan officers, all of whom reside in, and are members of the Charlottesville and Albemarle County communities.

About Gray Fox Mortgage
Gray Fox Mortgage is a licensed mortgage lender headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia. The company was established for the purpose of engaging in the mortgage lending business to create opportunities for the communities served. For more information visit www.grayfoxmortgage.com.

