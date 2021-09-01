Gray Matter Analytics Appoints 6 Prominent Healthcare Leaders to New Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Matter Analytics , the leader in value-based care healthcare Analytics as a Service (AaaS), today announced the appointment of six initial members to a newly created Advisory Board that will provide strategic guidance and advice on developing product, solutions and services to the Gray Matter Analytics team.

"Each of the members of our Advisory Board brings with them insights and expertise in their specific areas of healthcare that collectively will be invaluable to Gray Matter as we continue to build our solutions portfolio," said CEO Sheila Talton. "This will help ensure that our company is both meeting and anticipating the needs of the healthcare market. We are excited and looking forward to benefiting from their vast experience."

Members of the inaugural Gray Matter Advisory Board, along with their current roles, backgrounds, and areas of specialty, are:

Mike Dulin , MD Professor, UNC Charlotte - Health System Analytics, Public Health, Social Determinants of Health, Health IT, and Health Policy

Andrew Bland , MD , Nephrologist, University of Illinois Hospital – chief medical officer, chief quality officer, practicing nephrologist, data science and predictive analytics

Isaac Myers , MD , Chief Health Integration Officer, Baptist Health & President, Baptist Health Medical Group - health system and payor, medical group management, value-based care, population health, healthcare IT and data management, operations and innovations

Karen Janousek , President, VBC Advisors, and Population Health and Growth Officer, Sinai Chicago - population health and value-based services

Tushad Driver , Cofounder, Alphathena - healthcare technology and data consulting

Steve Betts , EVP, Head of Health Care Benefit Solutions at Fidelity - payor CIO and head of analytics experience

In addition to providing strategic guidance and advice on product and services development, members of the Advisory Board will offer expertise regarding value-based care and value-based payment models, competitive intelligence, and advice on how data and advanced analytics can address the needs of payors and providers with respect to their value-based programs. Members also will enhance the visibility of Gray Matter in the healthcare industry and investor community.

Many value-driven programs are implemented without stakeholders fully comprehending potential ramifications and expected outcomes – a risky practice given the growing complexities of managing and prioritizing multiple value-based contracts. Advanced analytics can determine what measures need to be prioritized and managed to ensure optimum performance against value-based contracts. Further, analytics can help payors and providers better predict which measures will have the largest impact, mapped to specific programs.

Gray Matter's focus is on value-based care solutions that help health systems protect revenue they have earned by leveraging advanced analytics to predict revenue from government and commercial payors. Advisory services complement solutions by furthering customers' understanding of what the data is telling them and optimizing data-driven insights to capture missed revenues and address quality improvements.

"As more providers move to delivering value-based care, they are realizing that advanced analytics is an essential tool for implementing quality and cost control initiatives," said Advisory Board member Dr. Dulin. "Our advanced analytics solutions support these health systems and their networks as they look to maximize patient outcomes and deliver on shared savings contracts predicated on value-based measures and metrics."

Gray Matter's inaugural Advisory Board meeting was Aug. 19.

About Gray Matter Analytics

Gray Matter Analytics leverages industry-leading advanced analytics to help healthcare organizations cut costs, grow revenue, and improve health outcomes. Gray Matter's cloud-native Analytics as a Service (AaaS) suite of solutions significantly amplifies value by applying predictive analytics to transform payors and providers into data-driven enterprises, enabling them to thrive in a dynamic healthcare environment. For more information, visit graymatteranalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Ronan Noteboom

Amendola Communications (for Gray Matter Analytics)

512.426.2870

[email protected]

SOURCE Gray Matter Analytics

Related Links

https://www.graymatteranalytics.com/

