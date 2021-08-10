Gray McGinnis Announced as New VP of Government Relations of the Association of Dental Support Organizations

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is pleased to announce that Gray McGinnis has been selected as the new Vice President of Government Relations for ADSO. In his new role, Mr. McGinnis will advocate before elected officials and regulatory agencies to advance policy that ensures DSO-supported dentists can operate in a space that allows them to prioritize patient care.

"I am very excited to join the ADSO team and help propel the great work that they are already doing. DSOs are vital to the mission of expanding access to dental care in the rural and urban communities that need it the most, and government relations is a necessary avenue to advocate for their success," Gray McGinnis stated.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. McGinnis as a member of our Government Relations team," says Executive Director Andrew Smith. "I am certain that his extensive background in policy development and public affairs will be a vital and welcomed asset to the association."

Mr. McGinnis is an experienced executive bringing over 15 years of political expertise, public affairs knowledge and policy development. He is recognized for successfully leading strategic policy and public affairs field teams in a corporate setting. Mr. McGinnis has developed and managed lobbying, reputation, and public affairs campaigns to influence political, legislative and policy decisions across the United States and European Union.

Prior to joining ADSO, Mr. McGinnis ran his own firm serving as Principal at Grayline Strategy, a group that brings together experts, data and solutions to help business and government leaders manage transformation resulting from technological and socioeconomic catalysts. He has also served in senior level positions at Walmart and the American Petroleum Institute focusing on legislative, advocacy and ballot campaigns at the federal, state and local level. Prior to moving to the private sector, Mr. McGinnis was the policy director for the Colorado Senate Majority Office.

Mr. McGinnis is from Fort Collins, Colorado where he attended the University of Colorado – Boulder and earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science. He then obtained his Juris Doctor at the University of Oregon School of Law.

Mr. McGinnis will be joining Bradley Rightnowar, Senior Director and Counsel, on the Government Relations team. He will begin his new role effective immediately.

About the ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 50 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 180 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 44 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 10,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Association of Dental Support Organizations

