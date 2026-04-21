Gray Monster Is Hosting Careavan, a Caregiver-Focused Event

Join Gray Monster for Careavan, their first Caregiver-Focused Event on May 7th, 9am to 1pm, at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

NEW YORK, Apr. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Monster, the no-cost newsletter supporting Gen X and Millennials while they support their aging loved ones, is rolling into town to host careavan, their first in-person gathering for caregivers and their audience of over 20,000 weekly readers. The event will bring together family caregivers and care experts for conversations, support, and connection.

To join careavan, a no-cost event hosted by Gray Monster and powered by Partytrick, RSVP here.

Gray Monster takes its name from a moment most families recognize but few talk about — the slow, disorienting shift when adult children start taking care of the people who once took care of them. The gray area. The monster is what lives underneath it: the fear of losing independence, of becoming a burden, of getting it wrong, of a life that no longer looks familiar.

Gray Monster founder Kim Elliott cites the urgent need for stronger caregiver support and resourcing as 63 million Americans — 1 in 4 adults — now serve as family caregivers. By 2030, all Baby Boomers will be over 65, placing more Gen X and Millennial adults at the center of their parents' care decisions.

Free to attend, careavan's goal is to connect family caregivers with the resources and services that can save them time, money, stress, and effort, while helping them feel less alone and more supported.

Guests will hear from a range of experts and advocates, including elder law attorney Candace Dellacona; NFL Network reporter Jane Slater; trauma educator Dr. Julie Von; Neil Nagraj of Senior Care Authority NY; and Conner Sweeney, CEO of Baba, a company that pairs older adults with advocates who help coordinate care.





Attendees will also learn more about organizations working to make caregiving easier, including We Care Out Loud and tendercare, a digital platform designed to reduce the friction of managing care.





Additional partners include Lucille, a high-protein nutrition drink formulated for older adults.





Filmmaker Katie Prentiss, creator of Wake-Up Maggie, will also be featured as part of the event.

Panels and conversations will be led by journalists Vanessa Grigoriadis of So Your Parents Are Old, Laura House of How's Your Boomer?, and Jackee de Lagarde host of Who Cares About Me? who will guide discussions on caregiver stories and the people working to improve systems of care.

Beyond the event, Gray Monster is establishing the foundation for a strong collective of those providing care and working to improve how that can be done with greater efficiency and local support in communities across the country.

Event details: May 7, 9am-1pm at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Contact: [email protected] for more information.

About Gray Monster: Gray Monster is a free weekly newsletter supporting Gen X and Millennials while they support their aging loved ones. Gray Monster provides community, resources, and information for family caregivers. For more details, check out www.graymonster.co.

SOURCE Gray Monster