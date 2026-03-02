GRAY OAK CAPITAL INTRODUCES NEW BRAND IDENTITY AND ONLINE PRESENCE

Taking Gray Oak Capital's mission to empower innovation and capital growth to its next phase, the refreshed brand supports its purpose of reaching beyond the obvious to create lasting value and relationships

GREENWICH, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Oak Capital, an integrated broker dealer and investment bank headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, today launched a new brand and visual identity to connect its growth with the reenergized deal environment.

Since its founding in 2018, Gray Oak Capital has been developing strategies for navigating the capital markets that align with clients' vision and growth ambitions. The new brand launch communicates the firm's outlook through a refreshed visual identity, including a new logo, color scheme, and typography, as well as a new website and social media presence.

"With Gray Oak Capital's expanding services and team, coupled with the surge in M&A activity globally, it was time to address how we face the market," said Mark Halvorsen, Gray Oak Capital's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our brand refresh has evolved with our business, reflecting the commitment of our team to drive positive impact through our multi-level services."

Michael Wilkins, Founder and Managing Partner of Gray Oak Capital, stated, "As financial markets become more dynamic, our clients rely on our team's deep experience. By adding highly experienced brokers and advisors, we're better equipped to craft tailored, sector-specific solutions and insights our clients need to succeed."

Gray Oak Capital's renewed focus and mission is supported by core values:

Integrity: We champion honesty, independence, and transparency—earning trust as the foundation of every relationship.

Purposeful Strategy: We believe that thoughtful guidance, anchored in understanding and foresight, enables our clients to realize true progress.

Relentless Innovation: We are driven by curiosity and a commitment to challenge convention, unlocking new possibilities for those we serve.

Positive Impact: We are stewards of a better tomorrow, dedicated to generating value that benefits our clients, our communities, and the planet.

Personal Commitment: We approach every challenge with personal ownership, accountability, and a passion for exceeding expectations.

For more information about Gray Oak Capital, its portfolio of services and team, visit the refreshed website www.grayoakcapital.com.

Gray Oak Capital, founded in 2018, is a member of SIPC and a FINRA-registered broker dealer specializing in private capital markets and global financial advisory, visit www.grayoakcapital.com

