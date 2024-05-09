Gray Oak Pipeline LLC Announces Binding Open Season

HOUSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC, a joint venture among the pipeline system's owners, announced today a binding open season to solicit shipper interest for an expansion of the Gray Oak Pipeline of up to 120,000 barrels per day. The Gray Oak Pipeline is an 850-mile pipeline system extending from West Texas to destination points including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, and Sweeny/Freeport.

The open season will begin May 9 at 9 a.m. CST and end June 28 at 5 p.m. CST.

Enbridge, the pipeline's operator, will manage the open season. Bona fide potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the open season documents must execute a confidentiality agreement by emailing [email protected].

