Gray Scalable Announces New Los Angeles office

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's leading expert on recruiting and scaling startups announces a new office in Los Angeles, CA. Gray Scalable, a company offering custom human resource solutions for start-up and growth stage companies, has just celebrated its sixth year in NYC and is bringing its recruiting and consulting services to the West Coast.

"We're excited about our recent work in LA with Sandwich Video and Native Instruments, and look forward to growing the team and expanding our client base on the West Coast," said Charlie Gray, Founder and President of Gray Scalable. "We thought carefully about where to expand our business outside of NYC - and the southern California area is full of really interesting companies at stages of development where we can provide services with real impact for them."

Gray Scalable specializes in Embedded Recruiting, to build teams of engineers, product, and sales and marketing professionals, Executive Retained Search of VP and C level leadership, and HR consulting that's customized for the needs of each client. Having worked with established brands like Buzzfeed, Soundcloud and Pinterest, as well as dozens of earlier stage growing tech companies, Gray Scalable understands how to set start-ups on the path to success with their hiring and people operations. Adding a Los Angeles location gives them a physical presence in one of the fastest growing tech start-up environments in the country.

The new location will be led by veteran talent acquisition professional, Darla Hornbjork. With expertise in hiring engineers, product designers, marketing and sales professionals, to partnering with C level leaders to define talent strategy, Darla brings extensive experience building sourcing pipelines, hiring, developing process and internal tools and defining employer brand strategy.

"LA is no longer just for Hollywood! The tech scene here is explosive and I'm so excited that Gray Scalable is going to play a part in shaping this growth," said Horbjork.

About Gray Scalable: Gray Scalable was founded by former Google HR leader and start-up executive Charlie Gray in 2012 and is headquartered in SoHo, NYC. Their team of recruiting and HR professionals helps companies grow and evolve their people practices to match the standards of the world's leading tech companies. From pre-Series A to post-IPO companies, they help build amazing teams and develop customized programs that engage employees and advance company culture. For more information about Gray Scalable and its services, visit http://www.grayscalable.com.

