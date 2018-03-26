Gray Sets Date For First Quarter Earnings Release And Earnings Conference Call

Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-888-516-2443 and the confirmation code is 3100808. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-888-203-1112 Confirmation Code: 3100808 until June 7, 2018.

About Gray:

We are a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that owns and operates over 100 television stations across 57 television markets that collectively broadcast over 200 program streams including over 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network and the FOX Network. Our portfolio includes the number-one or number-two ranked television station for both overall audience and news audience in all of our 57 markets, which collectively cover approximately 10.4 percent of total United States television households. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

