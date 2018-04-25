Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Today's news follows the recent announcement by the NAB Educational Foundation (NABBEF) that Gray's WJRT (ABC) in Flint, Michigan, won the 2018 Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market. In addition, Gray's WCTV (CBS) in Tallahassee, Florida, won the 2018 Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market. NABEF also named three Gray stations among the eight finalists for both of these prestigious awards: KWTX-TV (CBS) in Waco, Texas, WMTV (NBC) in Madison, Wisconsin, and WEAU in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The NABEF annual awards honor the outstanding public service commitment of local television and radio broadcasters.

The Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world. This year, RTDNA awarded 785 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 16 categories after receiving a record 4,400 entries. Gray stations receiving Regional Murrow Awards are as follows:

With its record six wins, WKYT (CBS) in Lexington, Kentucky (DMA 63), won more Edward R. Murrow Awards than any Kentucky broadcaster and more than all the other television stations in the state combined. WKYT won in the newscast, website, breaking news, hard news, feature reporting, and excellence in innovation categories.

WBAY (ABC) in Green Bay, Wisconsin (DMA 69) won a Regional Murrow award for investigative reporting.

Winning two awards, KWCH (CBS) in Wichita, Kansas (DMA 67), received honors for its continuing coverage and news series.

WJRT (ABC) in Flint, Michigan (DMA 71), won in the hard news category.

KKTV (CBS) in Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA 87), won two Regional Murrow Awards for breaking news and news documentary.

KCRG (ABC) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (DMA 91), won in the investigative reporting category.

KWQC (NBC) in Davenport, Iowa (DMA 102), won two awards for its feature and sports reporting.

Winning a total of four awards, KTUU (NBC) in Anchorage, Alaska (DMA 147), won honors in the continuing coverage, hard news, news documentary and excellence in social media categories.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow's pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession.

About Gray:

Gray owns and/or operates over 100 television stations across 57 television markets that collectively broadcast over 200 program streams including over 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network and the FOX Network. Our portfolio includes the number-one and/or number-two ranked television station operations in essentially all of our markets, which collectively cover approximately 10.4 percent of total United States television households. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gray-television-stations-win-19-regional-edward-r-murrow-awards-plus-two-of-three-nabef-service-to-america-television-awards-300636738.html

SOURCE Gray Television, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gray.tv

