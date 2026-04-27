Gray Whale Expands Into Vodka With Coastal-Inspired Spirit and New Surfrider Partnership

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/gray-whale/9391851-en-gray-whale-expands-into-vodka-coastal-inspired-spirit-surfrider-partnership

Designed for everyday occasions that bring people together, Gray Whale Vodka is small-batch and distilled from grain and California grapes, offering a touch of sweetness. Gray Whale Vodka is produced without additives or added sugar. The result is a refreshing, balanced spirit designed to shine in classic cocktails and modern serves. The launch reflects Gray Whale's continued commitment to refined coastal spirits, while expanding the brand's reach to meet more consumers where they are.

"The addition of vodka allows us to introduce Gray Whale Spirits Co. and its commitment to the ocean to a broader audience in on- and off-premise environments," said Mike Dee, President of Deutsch Family Wines & Spirits. "We're already seeing strong early interest, which reinforces our confidence in the role Gray Whale Vodka will play in the brand's continued growth. At the core of that momentum is the liquid itself—our outstanding team in California crafted an incredibly unique taste profile that resonates with both new consumers and loyal fans of our gin."

Gray Whale Vodka has the most satisfying sense of balance and sweetness, according to Theo Rutherford, Wine & Spirits Educator, Deutsch Family Wines & Spirits. "You get delicate floral lift and soft citrus on the nose, followed by a silky and round texture from the Californian grapes, and a crisp finish that reflects the freshness of our ingredients," he said, noting it's refined enough to sip over ice, yet expressive enough to elevate simple cocktails.

Alongside the vodka launch, Gray Whale is announcing a new partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the world's oceans, waves, and beaches for all people. Through this collaboration, Gray Whale will support hands-on conservation goals designed to protect coastal ecosystems and bring communities together around shared stewardship of the ocean.

"Ocean conservation and protecting the migratory path of the gray whale have always been at the heart of the Gray Whale brand. Our partnership with Surfrider allows us to bring the brand promise to life in a way that profoundly and positively impacts the ocean and environment," said Dee.

Together with Surfrider, Gray Whale will help support a series of beach cleanups across the United States, bringing volunteers, local communities, and coastal advocates together to care for the shorelines that inspire the brand. These goals represent a more tangible, community-driven approach to environmental impact, turning Gray Whale's longstanding commitment to ocean conservation into visible, measurable action.

"We're thrilled to partner with Gray Whale to turn our love for the coast into real, on-the-ground impact," said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. "A commitment to conservation has been ingrained in their brand since their inception. Together we will mobilize our communities to take action and keep our ocean, waves, and beaches thriving for people and whales alike."

Gray Whale's support will also advance Surfrider's initiative to remove more than 750,000 pounds of trash and plastic from United States coastlines over the next three years, helping create a healthier ocean and cleaner beaches for coastal communities and wildlife.

Environmental stewardship has been central to Gray Whale since the brand launched in 2016. Gray Whale has been a longstanding proud member of 1% for the Planet, committing at least one percent of annual revenue to environmental organizations dedicated to protecting the natural world.

The vodka launch also represents a broader step forward for the company. As the first innovation from Gray Whale Spirits Co., Gray Whale Vodka signals the brand's intention to thoughtfully expand its portfolio while remaining rooted in the coastal values that shaped its origin.

Inspired by the 12,000-mile migration of the gray whale along the Pacific Coast, Gray Whale has built a loyal following by combining premium spirits with a sense of environmental responsibility and coastal lifestyle. The addition of vodka allows the brand to extend that identity into new occasions and cocktails, while maintaining the integrity that has defined its approach since the beginning.

As Gray Whale continues its journey, the brand remains committed to offering refreshing coastal spirits that are perfect for good times shared with friends and family, while doing a little good in the world.

To learn more about Gray Whale or to purchase, visit graywhalespirits.com.

High-resolution images of Gray Whale Vodka, Surfrider Foundation partnership activations and coastal campaign assets are available here.

Gray Whale FAQs

What is Gray Whale Vodka?

Gray Whale Vodka is a small-batch vodka distilled in California from a blend of grain and grapes, offering a touch of sweetness, a clean and balanced profile, and a smooth finish.

What makes Gray Whale Vodka unique?

Gray Whale Vodka is crafted with no additives or added sugar and is distilled using California-sourced grapes that contribute to its silky texture and delicate flavor.

How does Gray Whale Vodka taste?

Gray Whale Vodka, distilled from grain and California grapes, offers a touch of sweetness and features delicate floral notes, soft citrus brightness, and a smooth, rounded texture, with a clean and refreshing finish, great for both cocktails and sipping.

Where is Gray Whale Vodka distilled?

Gray Whale Vodka is distilled in California.

What is Gray Whale Spirits Co.?

Gray Whale Spirits Co. produces refreshing coastal-inspired spirits, Gray Whale Gin and Gray Whale Vodka, designed to bring people together while supporting ocean conservation efforts.

What is Gray Whale's partnership with the Surfrider Foundation?

Gray Whale has partnered with the Surfrider Foundation to support ocean conservation through initiatives such as beach cleanups and programs aimed at protecting coastlines across the United States.

How does Gray Whale support ocean conservation?

Gray Whale supports ocean conservation through its partnership with the Surfrider Foundation and its commitment to 1% for the Planet, contributing a portion of revenue to environmental organizations.

What environmental impact is Gray Whale aiming to achieve?

Through its partnership with Surfrider, Gray Whale is helping support Surfrider's initiative to remove more than 750,000 pounds of trash and plastic from United States coastlines over the next three years.

About Gray Whale Spirits Co.

At Gray Whale Spirits Co. we produce small-batch, refreshing coastal spirits that celebrate the Pacific Coastline and the migratory path of the California gray whale. We believe in good times shared with friends and family, embodying the beautiful and refreshing vibe of the California coast, while doing good in the world.

For more information, please visit graywhalespirits.com.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves, and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists, and members, with more than 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the United States, and more than 1,000 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, The Calling; France: Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale, and Cantera Negra Tequila. www.deutschfamily.com

©2026 Gray Whale Spirits Co. www.graywhalespirits.com. Please Enjoy Responsibly.

SOURCE Gray Whale Spirits Company