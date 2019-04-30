Gray Wolf Craft Distills Maryland's First Agave Spirit

SAINT MICHAELS, Md., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't call it tequila! Lobo is an American Agave Spirit and Gray Wolf Craft Distilling is excited to announce the release of its first batch. A year in the making, this new spirit is poised to grab the attention of spirit connoisseurs and novices alike. Named Lobo, the Spanish translation for wolf, as a nod to the origin of the agave nectar from which it is distilled, this spirit adds to the diversity of the expanding Maryland craft spirit industry.

American Agave Spirits is a burgeoning category in the craft distilling industry that had yet to be explored in Maryland. Lobo, distilled from 100% organic blue agave nectar, is handcrafted to exalt the specific character of the agave. It is finished on charred french oak to enhance the appearance, aroma, and flavor. Golden in color, with a bouquet of maple, vanilla, and butterscotch on the nose, Lobo sips with notes of vanilla, agave, and honey caramel, while it finishes with a hint of smokey spice. It is delicate yet lingers on the palate, at 87 proof it has a kick, yet a mellow finish.

"We have always taken pride in being innovative in what we make. With Lobo, I hope we continue to excite the local spirits landscape. This is by far the most experimental spirit we have released" says R.B. Wolfensberger, lead distiller and co-founder of Gray Wolf Craft Distilling.

Lobo joins Lone vodka and Timber gin in the Gray Wolf Craft Distilling line. A boutique distillery, in an uncommon association, Gray Wolf is located within Lyon Distilling Company, Maryland's renowned rum distillery. Both teams are dedicated to making distinct spirits, from scratch, using premium, thoughtfully selected raw ingredients. They aim to champion true craft and transparency while creating an exceptional portfolio of libations.

Lobo will be available for sample and purchase beginning Saturday May 4th 11am - 6pm at Gray Wolf Craft Distilling / Lyon Distilling Company at 605 S. Talbot St. Saint Michaels, MD 21663. Can't make it to the Eastern Shore? Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Lobo's release party from 3-7pm on May 5th at Calico, 50 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001.

