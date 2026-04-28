Graybar Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Achieves Record Net Income and Second-Highest Net Sales in Company History

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced its first quarter financial results of 2026.

For the quarter, Graybar achieved net sales of $3.3 billion, an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period last year. The company also reported net income of $141.9 million, a 40.6% increase over the prior year. This marked the highest net income and the second-highest net sales for any quarter in Graybar's 100-year history.

"Building on last year's momentum, Graybar's strong first quarter performance reflects the dedication of our employees and their commitment to our customers," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "As an employee owned company, we remain focused on delivering great service, managing our business wisely and investing for the long term. Through our ongoing business transformation, we are building advanced capabilities designed to support growth, enhance the value we bring to our customers and strengthen our position as an industry leader."

Select first quarter 2026 highlights include:

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar