Graybar To Acquire Samson Electrical Supply

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has entered an agreement to purchase New Jersey-based Samson Electrical Supply, with an expected close date in early August.

Founded in 1949, Samson Electrical Supply is a leading electrical distributor located in South Plainfield, N.J. The company offers a comprehensive range of electrical products, lighting solutions, power distribution equipment, and MRO support for commercial, industrial, residential, institutional and utility customers. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Samson Electrical Supply name with the same team and suppliers.

"Samson Electrical Supply is a highly regarded company with a strong customer focus and deep roots in New Jersey," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "This acquisition expands Graybar's presence in the region and enhances our ability to serve customers. We look forward to welcoming the Samson team to Graybar and working together to achieve success."

"Samson and Graybar share a long-term commitment to our customers, employees and suppliers," said Michael Cohen, president of Samson Electrical Supply. "Joining Graybar allows us to preserve the values that have defined Samson for generations while providing access to additional resources, capabilities and growth opportunities. We are excited about what this means for the future of our company, our employees, and those we serve."

Graybar's acquisition of Samson Electrical Supply is the company's third acquisition of 2026, following the acquisitions of Broken Arrow Electric Supply in March and American Electric Supply in May.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

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SOURCE Graybar