Graybar Names Michelle Reckelhoff Vice President - Human Resources

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that Michelle K. Reckelhoff has joined the company as Vice President - Human Resources. In this role, Reckelhoff will provide strategic leadership for Graybar's HR centers of excellence, including people operations, total rewards, talent attraction and talent management. She will also work across the organization to drive continuous improvement of Graybar's HR systems, platforms and processes.

Reckelhoff brings extensive experience to this role, including more than 20 years with Caleres, where she most recently served as Senior Director, Human Resources Business Partnerships. In 2022, she was recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal with the HR Award, which honors individuals driving workplace excellence and innovation in the St. Louis region. She holds a bachelor's degree in organizational studies from Fontbonne University and is a SHRM-Senior Certified Professional.

"As we transform Graybar for the future, our people and our employee ownership culture remain vital to our success," said Beverly Propst, Senior Vice President - Human Resources at Graybar. "I am confident Michelle will provide the leadership, vision and innovative thinking to ensure our HR strategy supports our business priorities, so our people and our company will continue to thrive."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

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SOURCE Graybar