Graybar Announces Record Results in Second Quarter

Achieves Highest Quarterly Net Sales & Net Income in Company History

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced record results for the second quarter of 2026.

In the second quarter, Graybar achieved net sales of $3.8 billion, an increase of 11.8% compared to the same period last year. The company also reported net income of $158.6 million, a 14.8% increase over the prior year. This marked the highest net sales and net income for any quarter in Graybar's history.

For the first six months of the year, Graybar achieved net sales of $7.1 billion, a 12.1% increase from the same six-month period last year. Net income for the six months was $300.5 million, an increase of 25.7% compared to last year.

"Achieving record second quarter results reflects the dedication of our employees and their commitment to delivering the best customer experience in the industry," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "These results also demonstrate the strength of our long-term strategy and the disciplined execution of key priorities across our business. Together, they position Graybar to sustain growth, expand our capabilities and create long-term value for the company and those we serve."

Select second quarter 2026 highlights:

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar