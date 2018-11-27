Graybar Celebrates 150th Anniversary by Giving Back

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced the launch of its Empowering Our Communities program.

This year, Graybar celebrates its 150th anniversary and 90 years of employee ownership. The Empowering Our Communities program invites Graybar employees and community members to celebrate the company's long history of service by giving back in a special way.

In 2019, Graybar employees will donate 90,000 hours of volunteer service in honor of the company's 90 years of employee ownership. Graybar employees already give generously to help their communities, and this year, the company is providing employees with a paid workday to volunteer. In addition, Graybar is introducing a new matching program for employee charitable donations, with a goal of reaching $1.5 million in charitable giving in 2019.

"Graybar gives back because we believe it's the right thing to do," said Graybar chairman, president and CEO, Kathy Mazzarella. "We also believe strong communities are vital to our company's future. The Empowering Our Communities program reflects Graybar's commitment to investing in the long-term health and prosperity of our local communities, and it gives us an opportunity to honor the people and places that have contributed to our success for the past 150 years."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of nearly 290 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

Alex Vietor

(314) 578-5108

alexandra.vietor@graybar.com

SOURCE Graybar

