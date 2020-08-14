Graybar Names Tom Twitty as District Vice President-Business for Phoenix and California Districts

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, named Tom Twitty as District Vice President-Business for the company's Phoenix and California Districts, effective August 24, 2020.

Tom replaces Rich Birkett who recently retired from Graybar after 40 years with the company. Tom most recently served as senior vice president of supply chain and operational excellence for H.D. Smith, an AmerisourceBergen company.

In his role, Tom will focus on enhancing business performance and expanding Graybar's service capabilities in a multi-state territory that includes California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, and parts of Texas and Wyoming. He will work closely with District Vice President-Sales, Jeff Wanner, to drive growth, achieve positive business results and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

"We thank Rich Birkett for his many contributions to Graybar and wish him all the best in retirement," said Graybar Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dennis DeSousa. "We are excited to welcome Tom Twitty to the Graybar team. Tom brings a strong track record of leadership and supply chain expertise to this new assignment, and we are confident that he will position Graybar for continued success in this region."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 288 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar

Related Links

http://www.Graybar.com

