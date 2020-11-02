Graybar Reports Third Quarter Results

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today reported its third quarter sales.

For the third quarter, Graybar's net sales were $1.88 billion, a 5.2 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter was $34.5 million, down 29.3 percent from the same period in 2019.

The decrease in net income was partially due to a non-cash pension settlement charge of $17.7 million that the company recognized in the third quarter. The company expects an additional pension settlement charge in the fourth quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, the company reported net sales of $5.41 billion, a 5.1 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the first nine months of the year decreased 28.5 percent to $93.0 million.

"While the business environment remains uncertain, Graybar is well positioned to weather the storm," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "We continue to focus on keeping our employees safe, serving our customers and strengthening our communities. Our financial condition remains strong, and we are moving forward with strategic investments that will contribute to our long-term success. Our employees continue to respond to challenging circumstances with teamwork and resilience. I thank everyone at Graybar for their extraordinary efforts this year."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 288 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar

Related Links

https://www.graybar.com

