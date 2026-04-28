Graybill Medical Group Cuts Front-Office Costs by 50% and Improves Patient Access Through AI-Driven Transformation

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Way Health, Inc. (TWH), a leading AI-enabled services partner for healthcare organizations, today announced measurable operational and patient experience gains from its partnership with Graybill Medical Group, Inc., North San Diego County's largest independent multi-specialty medical group. Over the course of the two-year partnership, Graybill has transformed its front-office operations – improving access, efficiency, and patient satisfaction, and strengthening provider-patient relationships.

As a 94-year-old, physician-led medical group with more than 100 providers, Graybill relies on seamless communication and operational consistency across clinics to create a positive patient experience. After implementing Third Way Health's hybrid AI and live-agent solution, Graybill achieved meaningful improvements across access, efficiency, and cost:

Cost Savings: Approximately $3M or 50% in savings across call center and medical records staging, including benefits and overhead

Approximately $3M or 50% in savings across call center and medical records staging, including benefits and overhead Reduced Patient No-Shows : 24% reduction, from 5.1% to 3.9% between Q4 2024 and Q4 2025 – outperforming industry benchmarks (top performers: 2–4%; median: 6–8%)

: 24% reduction, from 5.1% to 3.9% between Q4 2024 and Q4 2025 – outperforming industry benchmarks (top performers: 2–4%; median: 6–8%) Minimized Call Abandonment : Abandonment rate of 1.5% over the past two months, well below industry benchmarks (top performers under 2%; 75th percentile at 3–5%)

: Abandonment rate of 1.5% over the past two months, well below industry benchmarks (top performers under 2%; 75th percentile at 3–5%) Faster Patient Access : Average call wait time of 20.2 seconds, with 85% of calls answered within 20 seconds – meeting or exceeding top quartile benchmarks

: Average call wait time of 20.2 seconds, with 85% of calls answered within 20 seconds – meeting or exceeding top quartile benchmarks Elevating Patient Experience: 4.8/5 post-call patient satisfaction (CSAT) score, reflecting a consistent positive patient experience

"For years, our patients struggled to get through on the phone with our team – to the point where it became routine for our providers to start visits by apologizing for the wait," said Jamie Reddick, COO, Graybill Medical Group. "Today, that friction is gone, and satisfaction amongst our patients has improved significantly. We're now able to operate more effectively as a community provider while keeping pace with growing competition. Third Way Health's processes facilitated a seamless AI implementation and addressed our concerns around workflow integration and adoption. We've moved from constant staffing shortages and training cycles to a more stable, less stressful environment that allows our team to focus on better supporting both our patients and our staff."

Following its separation from a managed services partner in 2024, Graybill executed a system-wide operational rebuild across 9 locations, reestablishing IT infrastructure, telephony systems, access tools, and core workflows. This initiative focused on eliminating inefficiencies while preserving high-performing processes, with a clear emphasis on the patient and provider experience. By bringing key functions such as utilization management and medical records scanning back to the clinic level, Graybill enabled faster handoffs and tighter coordination across teams. Implementing Third Way Health's technology was a critical component of this transformation, allowing the organization to modernize operations and scale improvements across all locations.

"Supporting Graybill Medical Group's rebuild reflects why we started Third Way Health in the first place," said Frederik Mueller, Co-Founder and CEO of Third Way Health. "Every operations team deserves a mission-aligned partner who recognizes the urgency of protecting the front-office experience. Graybill is a physician-owned and operated organization with a 94-year legacy of care. Modernizing operations is essential to preserving the trusted relationship between physicians and their patients – we're proud to accelerate that journey."

This announcement follows Third Way Health's $15M Series A funding round in February 2026, led by Health Velocity Capital, supporting the company's continued expansion, operational scale, and advancement of its AI capabilities.

About Third Way Health

Third Way Health is a cutting-edge AI-powered healthcare services partner focused on revolutionizing the front office of medical practices and business operations for payers, MSOs, and beyond. We ensure best-in-class service quality through our AI-enabled end-to-end operating platform, a meticulous implementation process, and top-tier personnel. For more information, please visit www.thirdway.health.

About Graybill Medical Group

Established as a small family practice in Escondido in 1932, Graybill Medical Group has become North San Diego County's largest independent multi-specialty medical group, with locations spanning the 78 Corridor from the Coast to Escondido, plus Fallbrook, Murrieta, and Temecula, and more than 100 physicians and practitioners offering a wide array of primary and specialist care. Graybill Medical Group is an independent member of the Sharp Community Medical Group, which was recently voted the 2015 Best Medical Group by the Union-Tribune Readers Poll.

SOURCE Third Way Health