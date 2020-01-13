Graycor Adds Monique Ruiz as Chief Financial Officer

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graycor Inc., a leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services, announced today that Monique Ruiz has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Monique Ruiz, Graycor, CFO

With over 20 years of experience, Ruiz will be responsible for leading Graycor's corporate-level finance and accounting functions. Prior to joining Graycor, Ruiz served in corporate and operational finance leadership roles for global firms in manufacturing, banking, and public accounting, both in the U.S. and overseas. Ruiz earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Illinois and her MBA from Indiana University; she is also a certified public accountant (CPA).

About Graycor:

Founded in 1921, Graycor is a leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Graycor offers clients in a variety of industrial and commercial markets the strength and experience needed to tackle the most sophisticated jobs and the flexibility to meet their toughest challenges. The Graycor group of companies employs more than 1,600 construction specialists at its headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, regional offices and project sites throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.graycor.com.

