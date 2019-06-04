Graycor Adds Weston Tanner as Director, Construction Technology and Innovation

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graycor, Inc., a leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services, announced today that Weston Tanner has joined the company as Director, Construction Technology and Innovation.

Tanner brings over 15 years of successful technology leadership to his new role. He will play a key role in shaping Graycor's technology strategy related to project delivery as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

Weston Tanner

"As we continue to evolve as an organization, technology will play a key role in delivering more value to our people, projects and ultimately our clients," said David Wing, president of Graycor Construction Company. "Adding Weston Tanner to our team , demonstrates our commitment to construction technology and we are excited to have him help us as we strive to deliver our projects safer, and with greater efficiency and effectiveness."

Weston earned his bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Kansas. He has 15 years of architecture and construction technology experience. Prior to joining Graycor, Tanner was with Walsh Construction for seven years, serving as their virtual construction manager before being promoted to their director of construction technology.

"Adding a strong resource like Weston who is focused on enhancing Graycor's technology implementation to best serve our employees and customers is a great move. This addition to our team will help push the company forward in the ever-changing technology space," said Sam Potter, president of Graycor Industrial Constructors.

About Graycor:

Founded in 1921, Graycor is a leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Graycor offers clients in a variety of industrial and commercial markets the strength and experience needed to tackle the most sophisticated jobs and the flexibility to meet their toughest challenges. The Graycor group of companies employs more than 1,600 construction specialists at its headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, regional offices and project sites throughout North America. For more information, please visit: www.graycor.com.

