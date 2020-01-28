Graycor Names David L. Wing President and COO

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graycor Inc., a national leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services, announced today that David L. Wing has been named President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"Dave's strong character, unwavering commitment to clients and colleagues alike, and exemplary record of project delivery during the course of his career at Graycor has been instrumental to the overall success of the company and those around him. Our family feels very fortunate to have Dave transition to leadership of the entire Graycor family of companies, strengthening our corporate culture across the organization as a whole," the Gray family said. "We are confident he will further bolster our position in the national market. Dave's track record of living the Graycor values makes him the right choice to lead the company."

As President and COO for Graycor Inc., Wing will provide executive and strategic leadership for operations, strategic planning, resource management, continuous improvement and business development efforts for the company's businesses: Graycor Construction Company Inc.; Graycor Industrial Constructors; and Graycor Southern Inc. Wing is a skilled and thoughtful leader whose servant leadership style will continue to achieve client and employee satisfaction through Graycor's value-added services, a commitment to continuous improvement, a culture that promotes employee development through active coaching and performance management, and a focus on performance excellence across all areas of the business.

"I've already enjoyed nearly thirty remarkable years with Graycor and its team of people who are truly dedicated to developing and growing our most important asset…Our People, and I look forward to working with this incredible team of professionals to ensure this continues to be an organization where our people can achieve great things, both personally and professionally," said Wing.

Wing joined the company in 1991 as an engineer and has served many roles for Graycor including project manager, senior project manager, general manager, vice president and senior vice president. In 2013 he became president of Graycor Construction Company, a role he will continue to perform.

He earned his bachelor's degree in construction management and engineering from Bradley University. Wing is a LEED Accredited Professional and earned the distinction of CDP (Certified Design, Development and Construction Professional) from the International Council of Shopping Centers.

About Graycor:

Founded in 1921, Graycor is a leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Graycor offers clients in a variety of industrial and commercial markets the strength and experience needed to tackle the most sophisticated jobs and the flexibility to meet their toughest challenges. The Graycor group of companies employs more than 1,600 construction specialists at its headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, regional offices and project sites throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.graycor.com.

