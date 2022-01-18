Graycor Opens Office in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graycor, a national leading provider of construction, maintenance, and facilities services, announced the opening of an office in Greenville, SC. The new location will support the company's growth in the southeast U.S.

Graycor's new South Carolina location is in Greenville, SC.

"We chose Greenville because it provides great access to our clients and access to talent. The city's business community, amenities and resources make Greenville the ideal city for Graycor's next location," said Brian Gallagher, Vice President, Corporate Development. "Graycor has worked in South Carolina on a range of project for the last few decades. With our local project workload increasing, the time was right for us to establish a permanent location in Greenville to support our growth."

Founded in Chicago in 1921, Graycor provides construction services to a range of industries including retail, commercial, ecommerce, automotive, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, process and energy. The company plans to hire estimators, construction managers, project managers and projects controls staff in Greenville.

The company's Greenville location is 300 S. Main Street, 1st and 2nd Floor, Greenville, SC. Those interested in employment opportunities can visit www.graycor.com/careers or email Brian Gallagher at [email protected].

About Graycor:

Founded in 1921, Graycor is a leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Graycor offers clients in a variety of industrial and commercial markets the strength and experience needed to tackle the most sophisticated jobs and the flexibility to meet their toughest challenges. The Graycor group of companies employs more than 1,000 construction specialists at its headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, regional offices and project sites throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.graycor.com.

