Graycor Promotes Dave Wing to Chief Executive Officer

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graycor Co-Chairs Matthew Gray and Steven Gray announced yesterday that Dave Wing has been promoted to CEO from President and COO of the Graycor family of companies. Mr. Wing joined Graycor as a project engineer in 1991 and has been promoted several times throughout the past 33 years, helping to grow the company through safety leadership, client engagement, and performance excellence. With his leadership, and a strong organization alongside him, Graycor has experienced profitable growth as the company journeys toward $1 billion in annual revenue.

"Dave has been responsible for creating a culture of servant leadership and growing the business through the growth of the people," says Matthew Gray. "In his new role, Dave will provide direction and leadership in Graycor's next chapter while maintaining focus on our people, our performance excellence standards, and our ever-evolving client partnerships."

Prior to his promotion, Mr. Wing served as President and COO of Graycor for five years. Throughout his tenure as COO, he focused on monitoring and maintaining Graycor's culture and values, short and long-term strategic planning, developing a talent pipeline, and creating strategies to improve management practices and introduce efficiencies.

"I look forward to continuing my commitment to creating environments that foster teamwork, collaboration, innovation, technical excellence and mentorship," Wing says. "I'm proud to continue working with this organization that has helped me and so many others to build their careers over the past several decades."

Mr. Wing will be the company's first CEO that is not a member of the Gray family, showing the firm's loyalty to its hard-working long-term employees. Graycor prepared for this transition over the past several years and strategically planned for company expansion in the future.

"Graycor presents a shining example of multi-generation family ownership spanning over 100 years," Non- Executive Chairman Mel Gray added. "With guidance of an independent board of directors and solid family support, Wing and his able management team have positioned the company for continued growth serving the needs of the vast construction market from coast to coast."

Mr. Wing earned his bachelor's degree in construction management and engineering from Bradley University.

Founded in 1921, Graycor is a leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Graycor offers clients in a variety of industrial and commercial markets the strength and experience needed to tackle the most sophisticated projects and the flexibility to meet their toughest challenges. The Graycor group of companies employs more than 1,000 construction specialists at its headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, regional offices and project sites throughout North America. For more information visit www.graycor.com.

